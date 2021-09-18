Habitat keeps building on American dream; volunteer, wife preparing for Orangeburg home

Jesse Haigler is no stranger to the work of Habitat for Humanity, which he has volunteered with for many years.
The Christian housing ministry is now providing him with his own home and he couldn’t be more overjoyed with life’s latest blessing.
"I feel real good about it became I've been in this organization since (former) President (Jimmy) Carter started it in Georgia. I went to school and graduated from Morris Brown College in Atlanta. While there, I helped there,” Haigler said.
Haigler said he came back to Orangeburg from Georgia after working at Ford Motor Co. and joined the local Habitat organization.
“It’s a good feeling to see that the community of Habitat can help people as far as they need to be helped. It’s a good organization,” he said.
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday for the Orangeburg home of Haigler and his wife, Vickie. The new Nance Street home is being built as part of Edisto Habitat for Humanity’s continued mission to provide affordable housing in the community.
Haigler said it is an honor to have a home to call his own.
“My wife and I have been blessed. My pastor is here. My wife and I attend church often, and we try to help the community. I’m glad to say that this home is mine. It’s a pleasure,” he said.
EHFH Executive Director Jessica Burgoyne said the Haiglers are a joy to work with.
"They've been very nice and very grateful. They’re very nice folks. All of our families are pretty special. So we're grateful to be able to help our community and help our families in our community,” Burgoyne said.
“C.F. Evans is our premier sponsor for this home. We have a partner with Lower Savannah Council of Governments with a grant. So we’re very grateful. Obviously, a lot of businesses, churches and private donations helped make this possible,” she said.
Burgoyne said the EHFH volunteers are “amazing” people who keep the group’s mission alive.
“I can't say enough about how amazing our volunteers are. Without them, we would be nothing. Our sponsors and our volunteers are people that provide any type of resource, prayer. We love them and we're grateful because it's what helps keep us going,” she said.
Longtime volunteer Bobbie Felder was at the groundbreaking, complete with her EHFH T-shirt and a hammer at her side. She was among other volunteers who went to work on building the home following the ceremony.
“It is such a rewarding feeling to be able to help nice families actually get a home of their own. That’s part of the American Dream is owning a home. I worked in an office for 33 years and when I retired, I decided I was going to do something in the community and outdoor work,” Felder said.
She continued, “It’s such a good organization. They do good things, and the people are just good-hearted people that just give freely of their time and talent.”
Brittany Grabski, marketing manager at C.F. Evans, said the company is not just concerned with building structures, but building communities.
“This is part of the way that we do that,” she said during the ceremony.
LCSCOG Housing Coordinator Yolanda Buchanan said the Haigler home is the 12th EHFH home to receive grant assistance from the agency.
Families who receive Habitat homes must put their own work into their homes. They are required to provide hours of "sweat equity" toward the building of their own and other Habitat homes.
Homeowners' monthly mortgage payments are recycled through a revolving fund, which Habitat uses to support its programs, including building more houses.
Haigler said he doesn’t plan to stop helping others even after his own home is complete.
“When they finish mine, I’m going to keep helping with the rest of them. I’ve helped with eight over here. I’m retired. I don’t get around that well, but I will assist in anything I can do,” he said.
For more information on EHFH, or to make a contribution, individuals can call the office at 803-536-2300.
Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD.