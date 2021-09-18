Habitat keeps building on American dream; volunteer, wife preparing for Orangeburg home

EHFH Executive Director Jessica Burgoyne said the Haiglers are a joy to work with.

"They've been very nice and very grateful. They’re very nice folks. All of our families are pretty special. So we're grateful to be able to help our community and help our families in our community,” Burgoyne said.

“C.F. Evans is our premier sponsor for this home. We have a partner with Lower Savannah Council of Governments with a grant. So we’re very grateful. Obviously, a lot of businesses, churches and private donations helped make this possible,” she said.

Burgoyne said the EHFH volunteers are “amazing” people who keep the group’s mission alive.

“I can't say enough about how amazing our volunteers are. Without them, we would be nothing. Our sponsors and our volunteers are people that provide any type of resource, prayer. We love them and we're grateful because it's what helps keep us going,” she said.

Longtime volunteer Bobbie Felder was at the groundbreaking, complete with her EHFH T-shirt and a hammer at her side. She was among other volunteers who went to work on building the home following the ceremony.