Habitat for Humanity: ‘It feels good to own a home’; newest house dedicated by Edisto group

Habitat for Humanity started working on Raven Fogle’s new home just four months ago.

The home is finally finished and she is beyond grateful that she will be able to move in soon with her family.

“It was a very long process and we had to qualify for the home, but it was worth it. It was really hard, but I would say it was definitely worth it and worth the long wait. I’m excited,” Fogle said.

Fogle is also grateful for the organizations that helped make her dream of owning a home a reality.

“It feels good to own a home. This is really exciting! Habitat for Humanity means a lot to us. I would like to thank all of the organizations and Habitat for Humanity for providing this home for me and my family. I can’t say thank you enough. We thank you all,” Fogle said.

Edisto Habitat for Humanity held a home dedication ceremony last Wednesday for Fogle’s new home on King’s Road in Orangeburg.

During the ceremony, Edisto Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Jessica Burgoyne expressed immense gratitude for all of the organizations that were able to help make Fogle’s dream come alive.

Burgoyne mentioned her, “sincere appreciation for the contributions from our supporters, including Allied Air, for helping to make Raven Fogle’s dream of owning a simple, decent home a reality.

“We are also grateful for all of the volunteers who so willingly gave their time and talent to help another family have a home. Thank you to Wells Fargo and the Lower Savannah Council of Governments and to all our local businesses and churches for your continued support. We thank you.”

Wells Fargo Regional Banking Branch Manager Wanda Waring said, “… it is our priority to help build healthy and affordable homes in the community. Everybody deserves a nice home.”

Habitat for Humanity’s goal is to bring people together to build homes for the community so that people within the community can have a decent place to live and grow.

Tom Kerr, an Edisto Habitat for Humanity board member, is ecstatic to be a part of the Habitat family and help out in any way he can.

“It’s a gift for us. I love to work with my hands, so this works out real well for me to be able to do something that I am able to do. The Lord wants us to take care of those who are less fortunate and Habitat fits that role perfectly,” Kerr said.

Kerr has been with Habitat Humanity for 26 years and loves the amazing group of people he is able to work alongside in building homes.

He loves revealing the finished products to the homeowners and seeing them so happy.

“The best part about this job is just working with this group of people. The people we have are just wonderful. We have a great time building and it’s just so great. The homeowners are so appreciative of what they’re getting and it really makes it a blessing for us to be able to do that,” Kerr said.

Edisto Habitat for Humanity has been building affordable homes in the Orangeburg community since 1989 and the non-profit organization has zero plans of slowing down.

For more information about volunteering and becoming a part of the team at EHFH, call the office at 803-536-2300 or visit www.edistohabitatforhumanity.org.

Lauren Pringle, a 2022 Claflin University mass communications graduate, is reporting for The Times and Democrat as a Lee Enterprises-sponsored summer intern.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0