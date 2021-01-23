Habitat dedicates 89th home for Orangeburg grandmother and her four grandkids

"I thank my God every day. I just love my home. The house is so big that the 23-month-old can run around like he wants to. Boy, he's just running and running. He's got plenty of room. He has a good time here," Miller said.

EHFH Executive Director Jessica Burgoyne said has continued to serve during the pandemic, including having joined a statewide effort, Masking a Difference Day, to provide thousands of masks to nonprofit organizations last year.

She said the coronavirus has, at least for now, forced the organization to limit its home builders to the members of its core build team.

"We were supposed to finish this house in December, but we just didn't quite make it. So it obviously took a little bit longer, but we are ecstatic to be able to serve the Orangeburg community in this way and in the new ways that we've found to serve during this time," Burgoyne said.

"We feel very blessed to be able to serve. It's really and truly pretty great," she said, noting that coronavirus has, however, derailed the organization's plans to hold its annual spaghetti dinner fundraiser this year.

In the meantime, the EHFH is already prepping for work on two new homes to be located on Nance Street.