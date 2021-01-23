Habitat dedicates 89th home for Orangeburg grandmother and her four grandkids

A Christian housing ministry dedicated its 89th home for a grandmother and her four young grandchildren earlier this year as part of its commitment to continue providing affordable housing in the community.
Debra Miller, 51, whose grandchildren range in age from from 15 to 23 months, said she is extremely thankful for all of the volunteers contributing to the building of her home at 1980 Kings Road in Orangeburg.
"It feels wonderful. It just feels good to be a homeowner. I want to thank Habitat very much because they gave a home to me and my four grandchildren. We have a roof over our head, and we thank them very much," Miller said.
"We thank everybody who participated and donated to make this possible for me and my grandchildren. I want to thank everyone, even the ones that wanted to help but couldn't do it," she said.
The four-bedroom home is located near the Orangeburg County Community Park, which EHFH named in honor of its co-founder, Michael G. Salley Jr., and dedicated in 2019.
Sponsors for the newly constructed home include Wells Fargo and C.F. Evans.
Miller said the park will be a place where her children can play, while the home will be a testament to how far the family has come.
"Where I was staying was terrible. It was bad. We had no heat. We had leaks from the tub down to the kitchen. It was not a good place, but at the time I didn't have any choice. We've really come a long way," she said.
"I thank my God every day. I just love my home. The house is so big that the 23-month-old can run around like he wants to. Boy, he's just running and running. He's got plenty of room. He has a good time here," Miller said.
EHFH Executive Director Jessica Burgoyne said has continued to serve during the pandemic, including having joined a statewide effort, Masking a Difference Day, to provide thousands of masks to nonprofit organizations last year.
She said the coronavirus has, at least for now, forced the organization to limit its home builders to the members of its core build team.
"We were supposed to finish this house in December, but we just didn't quite make it. So it obviously took a little bit longer, but we are ecstatic to be able to serve the Orangeburg community in this way and in the new ways that we've found to serve during this time," Burgoyne said.
"We feel very blessed to be able to serve. It's really and truly pretty great," she said, noting that coronavirus has, however, derailed the organization's plans to hold its annual spaghetti dinner fundraiser this year.
In the meantime, the EHFH is already prepping for work on two new homes to be located on Nance Street.
"Our folks are working in the shop now to start to put some of the things together to start the work. We've actually getting the foundation on our next two houses done right now, and we've already put a shed out there," the executive director said.
Miller said, "I want to thank them. Even with the coronavirus, they still keep working to make this possible for me and others."
The EHFH's mission is to help change lives through the provision of affordable home ownership.
"Building homes is changing lives. It's part of our core mission. It drives us to change these people's lives. The gratitude is unreal because you know the long term impact is going to have not just on them, but their family. It's wonderful," she said.
The EHFH service mission has also been seen with its work with A Brush with Kindness program to build ramps on homes of the needy in Orangeburg, with seven built to date.
Burgoyne has said EHFH has also worked with its Cost of Home advocacy program that was launched in conjunction with other Habitat affiliates across the nation.
As part of that, EHFH helped the Samaritan House homeless shelter in Orangeburg with minor repairs and other volunteer support in preparation for its reopening.
EHFH also assisted disaster victims following tornadoes that tore through parts of Orangeburg County in April.
"We stayed incredibly busy this past year," said Burgoyne, noting that the EHFH Homestore located at 260 John C. Calhoun Drive in Orangeburg is also doing well.
"The Home Store is doing very well considering we've had to limit the amount of people we could have in at a time. We're obviously just taking some very different precautions. We have had wonderful response for donations," she said.
Burgoyne continued, "We're having to take some very stringent COVID protocol measures with contactless pickup and the way that we have to handle the product. It's been a challenge, but we'll overcome it. We just work very hard in there to keep it a clean and safe place. So far, so good.
"We're always seeking donations. Our truck is happy to come. It does help to support our mission. I'd like to think our Home Store really does promote a good financial stability metric in the community as well for a lot of different reasons."
For more information on the Homestore, including how to donate, individuals can call the site at 803-539-2242. For more information on EHFH, or to make a contribution, individuals can call the office at 803-536-2300 or mail: PO Box 2489, Orangeburg, SC 29116.
Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD