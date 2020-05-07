H-K-T's I'rek Hartwell signs to play for Morris College
H-K-T's I'rek Hartwell signs to play for Morris College

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler senior I'rek Hartwell signed a national letter of intent on Thursday, April 30 to join the men's basketball team at Morris College in Sumter, beginning with the 2021 season. Hartwell was joined by family members at home for the signing ceremony.

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler senior I'rek Hartwell signed a national letter of intent on Thursday, April 30, to join the men's basketball team at Morris College in Sumter, beginning with the 2021 season.

Hartwell was joined by family members at home for the signing ceremony. The Class A Player of the Year and a T&D Region All-Area selection after his senior season, Hartwell averaged 21 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists per game. In region play, he averaged 25 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals per game.

T&D ALL-AREA: Tucker, Brunson are 2020 T&D Region Basketball Players of the Year
