H-K-T player honored for character; Waymyers earns Jeffries award

He is the son of the Rev. and Mrs. Darryl Waymyers.

The honor was presented at the virtual meeting of the Orangeburg Touchdown Club on Nov. 19.

The Willie Jeffries Character Award recognizes an outstanding high school football athlete who demonstrates outstanding performance and character on and off the field.

The winner must:

• Be an Orangeburg County football player who excels in athletic performance.

• Be a student athlete who demonstrates excellence in sportsmanship and respect, with outstanding character on and off the field.

• Demonstrate a strong commitment to community and others.

All nominations had to have the endorsement of their head coach.

This award is given by Orangeburg County Community of Character initiative in support of its mission to inspire, motivate and recognize excellent character in Orangeburg County.

The award is named in honor of Hall of Fame coach Willie Jeffries for his major contributions to the organization, the community and the athletic world at large.