H-K-T player honored for character; Waymyers earns Jeffries award

The Orangeburg County Community of Character initiative has presented the 2020 Willie Jeffries Character Award to Karrlen D. Waymyers, who plays defensive end at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler High School.
Coach Tony Felder describes Waymyers as a super, all-around person. He’s the team captain who gives back through his leadership on and off the field.
Waymyers displays the following character strengths, according to his nomination:
• Trustworthiness
• Respect
• Responsibility
• Fairness
• Caring
• Citizenship
In addition, the nomination noted, “He has a strong foundation built on faith, love and trust. He excels as a dual enrollee and great example of a student-athlete. He sets goals and works diligently to achieve them.
“He has built strong relationships with classmates, teammates and players from other schools as well. He works to make a difference in the community. He aspires to attend college, play football and earn a degree in business/sports management.”
Waymyers is described as a hard-working Christian young man living by the Golden Rule.
He is the son of the Rev. and Mrs. Darryl Waymyers.
The honor was presented at the virtual meeting of the Orangeburg Touchdown Club on Nov. 19.
The Willie Jeffries Character Award recognizes an outstanding high school football athlete who demonstrates outstanding performance and character on and off the field.
The winner must:
• Be an Orangeburg County football player who excels in athletic performance.
• Be a student athlete who demonstrates excellence in sportsmanship and respect, with outstanding character on and off the field.
• Demonstrate a strong commitment to community and others.
All nominations had to have the endorsement of their head coach.
This award is given by Orangeburg County Community of Character initiative in support of its mission to inspire, motivate and recognize excellent character in Orangeburg County.
The award is named in honor of Hall of Fame coach Willie Jeffries for his major contributions to the organization, the community and the athletic world at large.
Evelyn Disher, executive director of Orangeburg County Community of Character initiative, noted the high level of respect Jeffries has earned through his career achievements, his character and consistent service and dedication to improving the lives of others.
Jeffries’ long history of achievements and honors include making history as the first African American Division I football coach; receiving the Order of the Palmetto; receiving the Order of the Silver Crescent; election to the College Football Hall of Fame and being named The Times and Democrat’s Person of the Year.
In 2016, Jeffries received “The Austin” Award, the Community of Character initiative’s most prestigious award. It is given annually to the person or group that demonstrates and promotes character achievement and a lifelong commitment to high standards in their actions.
