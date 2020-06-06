H-K-T, Lake Marion athletes sign to play at next level

Four T&D Region high school athletes signed during the May signing period to play at the college level.
- Hunter-Kinard-Tyler senior football player Keron Barr, seated center, signed a national letter of intent to play football at Bethany College in Bethany, West Virginia, beginning this fall. Barr (5-foot-9, 175 pounds) will join the Bison having played linebacker, running back and defensive back for the Trojans, making 185 tackles, including three QB sacks in his senior season. Barr added three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two interceptions. The Region 3-A linebacker of the year and 2019 T&D All-Area linebacker also scored four touchdowns.
- Hunter-Kinard-Tyler senior football player Arquan Edwards signed a national letter of intent to join the Ramah Junior College program in Rock Hill this fall. At 6-foot-3, 185 pounds, Edwards played quarterback, wide receiver, defensive back and linebacker for the Trojans, scoring 12 rushing touchdowns and nine passing touchdowns in his senior campaign. The four-sport letterman also returned a fumble recovery for a score.
- Lake Marion senior basketball player Antwanique Walley, seated center, signed a national letter of intent to join the women's basketball program at USC Salkehatchie this fall. Walley, the 2018 T&D Region Basketball Player of the Year, averaged 12 points, five rebounds, five steals and three blocked shots per game during her senior season for the Lady Gators.
- Lake Marion senior football player Tajohn "TJ" Wright, seated center, signed a national letter of intent to join the Newberry College football program this fall. Wright, a 5-foot-10, 230-pound defensive end, joins a Wolves program that has won 25 games the past four seasons.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.