Gypsy moth: Another giant invader

Add another giant bug to the list of things Washington state is working to handle right now.

A week ago, scientists said they had spotted Asian giant hornets in the state -- and it's still unknown how they got there.

Now there's another threat: a non-native gypsy moth.

Such a threat, in fact, that Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation because of the creatures, saying there was an "imminent danger of an infestation" of the plant pests in parts of Snohomish County.

"This imminent danger of infestation seriously endangers the agricultural and horticultural industries of the state of Washington and seriously threatens the economic well-being and quality of life of state residents," the proclamation said.

The threat is posed by both Asian gypsy moths and Asian-European hybrid gypsy moths, according to the proclamation.

According to one government agency, the pests can cause major damage.