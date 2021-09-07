Gulf storm may bring rain to area

A storm in the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday could bring showers and thunderstorms to The T&D Region on Wednesday.

There is about a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday and a 60% chance Wednesday night for the region.

The area could get .3 to .75 inches of rain, with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.

There’s a 40% chance of rain on Thursday as a cold front moves through the area.

