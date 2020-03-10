Gulbrandsen won’t make controversial wood preservative at Orangeburg plant

An Orangeburg chemical maker announced Tuesday it will not make a controversial wood preservative as it initially planned.

Gulbrandsen Chemical Company will not make pentachlorophenol, or “penta,” at its Orangeburg plant, President Eric Smith said.

The company is pulling out of the project as a business decision, he said. It was also prompted by community concerns.

"We have decided to forego the project and will not be moving forward with it," Smith said.

Smith said he and company officials met with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control earlier this week to discuss the permitting process and the agency “could not assure me a timeline for the project that would fit the deadline we had for starting the plant.”

Penta is a wood preservative that extends the life of utility poles.

Gulbrandsen had plans to begin production of penta by the end of 2021 following the closure of a Mexican plant that is the currently the sole manufacturer of the product in North America. Gulbrandsen had wanted to enter the market in order make up for the plant's closure.