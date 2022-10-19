Guardian ad litem training offered; volunteers needed to help children

The Cass Elias McCarter Guardian ad Litem Program, a division of the S.C. Department of Children’s Advocacy, is offering free online training beginning Nov. 7, to those interested in becoming a volunteer guardian ad litem for abused and neglected children involved in family court legal proceedings through the Department of Social Services in Orangeburg County.

Potential volunteers should be at least 21 years old, have a clean criminal record, no previous DSS case history and be able to contribute four to five hours a month for a child.

Those interested in participating in this training are encouraged to submit a completed application by Oct. 27.

Visit http://gal.sc.gov for more information and to download an application. Follow @Cass Elias McCarter Guardian ad Litem Program on Facebook or contact communications@childadvocate.sc.gov to be added to the newsletter for updates and local events in your area.

Contact David McAlhaney at the Charleston County Office at 843-277-5849 to learn more about this volunteer and training opportunity.