Guardian ad Litem program to host free training for Orangeburg, Calhoun

The South Carolina Department of Children’s Advocacy’s (DCA) Cass Elias McCarter Guardian ad Litem (GAL) program will host an online volunteer training beginning July 20.

The Orangeburg/Calhoun County Office of the Cass Elias McCarter Guardian ad Litem Program is offering the online training program at no cost.

Orangeburg/Calhoun residents who are concerned about child abuse and neglect victims can get involved now. If you are over 21 and can give four to five hours a month of your time for a child, you can change a child’s life. Those interested in participating in this training are encouraged to submit a completed application by July 10. Visit http://gal.sc.gov for more information and to download an application.

The Guardian ad Litem program was founded in 1984 and holds free training courses throughout the state at various times during the year to teach community volunteers how to advocate as Guardians ad Litem for abused and neglected children who have or are involved in family court legal proceedings through the Department of Social Services.

GAL volunteers get to know the child, and everyone involved in the child’s life, including family, teachers, doctors, social workers and others. They gather information about the child and what the child needs. Their recommendations to the court help the judge make an informed decision about a child’s future. GAL volunteers provide a stable presence in a child’s life, remaining on each case until the child is placed in a safe, permanent home.

Guardian ad Litem program receives national grant

The GAL Program is a division of the South Carolina Department of Children’s Advocacy. DCA is an independent state agency led by Director and State Child Advocate Amanda Whittle.

Contact David McAlhaney at the Charleston County Office at 843-277-5849 to learn more about this volunteer and training opportunity.

