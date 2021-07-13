Grubbs headed for Jr. Olympics to compete in equestrian dressage competition

Elaine Grubbs of St. Matthews has been named to the Region Three Dressage Team by the United States Dressage Federation and will travel to Travers City, Michigan, in August to compete nationally in the Junior Olympics.

Dressage is a competition in which the horse and rider perform compulsory exercises. The FEI North American Youth Championships (NAYC) for Dressage is the premier equestrian competition in North America for junior and young riders, ages 14-21.

Young equestrians vie for team and individual FEI medals in the Olympic equestrian discipline of dressage. Competitive dressage is recognized as one of the three equestrian Olympic disciplines. This competition is considered the Junior Olympics for dressage.

Grubbs is a rising senior at Orangeburg Prep. She trains locally under Rachel Chenowac Kaney, owner of Pine Heart Farms. Kaney, a professional rider and trainer of dressage, trains and instructs all levels locally at her farm.

Grubbs will be riding Enebro IVI in the individual and team events. Enebro is an Andalusian, a Pure Spanish Horse owned by Lee Burton.

Grubbs was named to the Region Three team after earning competitive scores and ranking third in the region comprised of Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama and Tennessee.