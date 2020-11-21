 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Growing COB hosts fall cleanup
0 comments

Growing COB hosts fall cleanup

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DENMARK — Growing COB hosted its first fall cleanup at Cummings Park, Denmark, on Saturday, Oct. 17.

The purpose of the cleanup was to ensure a thorough upkeep of the park.

Cummings Park Community Garden has been a key resource within Bamberg County and to its residents.

Growing COB, which stands for Calhoun Orangeburg Bamberg, has an important mission to empower rural low-income communities, households and schools by improving health through ensuring access to sustainable gardens, fresh food and nutrition education.

Want to get a whole lot more from TheTandD.com?

Typically, the organization grows vegetables like greens, squash and onions; as well as some fruits.

The fall/winter planting day occurred on Saturday, Oct. 24. Cabbage, carrots, garlic, broccoli, okra, collard greens, mustards and turnips were planted.

Growing COB appreciates all community participants, members and everyone who continues to serve and give fresh produce.

Want to get a whole lot more from TheTandD.com?

People who enjoy community service are encouraged to volunteer to participate with the Growing COB organization.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News