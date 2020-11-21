Growing COB hosts fall cleanup

DENMARK — Growing COB hosted its first fall cleanup at Cummings Park, Denmark, on Saturday, Oct. 17.

The purpose of the cleanup was to ensure a thorough upkeep of the park.

Cummings Park Community Garden has been a key resource within Bamberg County and to its residents.

Growing COB, which stands for Calhoun Orangeburg Bamberg, has an important mission to empower rural low-income communities, households and schools by improving health through ensuring access to sustainable gardens, fresh food and nutrition education.

Typically, the organization grows vegetables like greens, squash and onions; as well as some fruits.

The fall/winter planting day occurred on Saturday, Oct. 24. Cabbage, carrots, garlic, broccoli, okra, collard greens, mustards and turnips were planted.

Growing COB appreciates all community participants, members and everyone who continues to serve and give fresh produce.

People who enjoy community service are encouraged to volunteer to participate with the Growing COB organization.

