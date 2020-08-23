Groups want monument to remain; pray-in, sing-in held for Confederate statue

As the City of Orangeburg works to remove the Confederate monument from downtown’s Memorial Plaza, some want to keep the statue where it’s been standing for the past 127 years.
“There is so much history in Orangeburg that people don’t realize. If we don’t preserve our history and teach our kids ‘this is what happened here and this is what happened there,’ we’re doomed to lose our history,” Thomas Stroman said.
Stroman was part of a group of about 10 people who gathered downtown Saturday in support of the monument. The gathering was organized by a group called SC–We the People.
Among those at the event was Orangeburg County resident Joseph “Buzz” Braxton II, who’s working to get involved in the legal battle over the monument.
Orangeburg City Council unanimously voted to remove the Confederate monument and rename John C. Calhoun Drive on June 30. But the S.C. Heritage Act of 2000 requires a two-thirds vote by the S.C. General Assembly to change or remove a monument or street name placed in honor of the Confederacy or the civil rights movement.
The Orangeburg Revitalization Coalition has since filed a lawsuit claiming the city can remove the monument and the street name without going through the legislature.
This past week, Braxton formed the S.C. History Preservation Committee Inc.
On Friday, his group and S.C. Division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans filed a motion asking to be included in the Orangeburg Revitalization Coalition’s lawsuit.
The pro-monument groups claim the city will not properly represent their interests in the lawsuit because council “has already voted to remove the monument, in contravention of state law, as a result of which the City of Orangeburg is not motivated to represent the interests protected by the Heritage Act or defend its legality and application to the matters litigated within this case.”
Braxton is a former commander of the Rivers Bridge Camp of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, which maintains the historical marker and Confederate flag on private property at the corner of Russell Street and U.S. Highway 301.
At Saturday’s gathering, Stroman said a lot of SC- We the People members “were concerned and they wanted to do something in Orangeburg, so I decided that we were going to have a pray-in and sing-in. We think it needs to stay, but God’s will needs to be done.”
“I believe every monument that we have with our history, not just Confederate history, if they were trying to take down the statue over there of Dr. King, I would be standing out here in the rain and lightning. It wouldn’t matter, because that’s our history. That is what we have to have,” he said.
The Rev. Chris Sweatman, who pastors Ehrhardt Southern Methodist Church, opened his Bible and noted, “Monuments do have a basis in the Bible.”
He opened the text to Joshua chapter four and said, “God told Joshua, the Israelites were getting ready to cross the Jordan River into the Promised Land and he said when you cross the river, I want you to send the preachers, essentially, back into the river and I want y’all to get 12 stones and set them up on here as a monument when you get over.
“He said the reason I want you to do that is when the children walk by there later and they say, ‘What happened here?’ you can say, ‘This happened here.’ ‘God has brought us out of the slavery in Egypt. We wandered for 40 years, then God brought us into the Promised Land. This is the promise of God that he was going to do this.’”
In 1887, a women-led group formed the Orangeburg Confederate Monument Association. By mid-October 1893, the monument was erected at what is now called Memorial Plaza.
John C. Calhoun Drive is a 1.3-mile portion of U.S. Highway 301 which begins at the intersection of Magnolia Street and Old Edisto Drive and ends at the intersection of Five Chop Road.
According to the T&D archives, John C. Calhoun Drive was opened for business in 1954.
