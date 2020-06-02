Groups to hold virtual candidate forums
The Orangeburg Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., Orangeburg Branch NAACP, Delta Zeta Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity and 93.7 the People’s Station are co-sponsoring two virtual Candidates’ Forums for the upcoming election.

Forums are scheduled on the following dates/locations:

• Wednesday, June 3 -- 6 to 8 p.m. -- Candidates running for Orangeburg County Council Districts 3, 4 and 5 and candidates for sheriff have been invited to participate.

• Thursday, June 4 -- 6 to 8 p.m. -- Candidates running for S.C. House District 95 and S.C. Senate Districts 39 & 40 have been invited to participate.

The forums can be viewed at http://www.facebook.com/meetthecandidatesvirtualforum.

The event will be also broadcast live by 93.7.

