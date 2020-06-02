Groups to hold virtual candidate forums

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Orangeburg Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., Orangeburg Branch NAACP, Delta Zeta Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity and 93.7 the People’s Station are co-sponsoring two virtual Candidates’ Forums for the upcoming election.

Forums are scheduled on the following dates/locations:

• Wednesday, June 3 -- 6 to 8 p.m. -- Candidates running for Orangeburg County Council Districts 3, 4 and 5 and candidates for sheriff have been invited to participate.

• Thursday, June 4 -- 6 to 8 p.m. -- Candidates running for S.C. House District 95 and S.C. Senate Districts 39 & 40 have been invited to participate.

The forums can be viewed at http://www.facebook.com/meetthecandidatesvirtualforum.

The event will be also broadcast live by 93.7.

