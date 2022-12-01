Groups seek Christmas homes for shelter pets; adoption effort begins

An animal adoption a day for the next 25 days – that’s the goal set by the Orangeburg County Animal Shelter and three other local non-profit organizations.

“We want to find these animals a permanent home for Christmas,” Orangeburg County Codes Enforcement Director Mernard Clarkson said during a press conference at the county animal shelter on Thursday.

Clarkson led the effort by adopting Ranger, a mixed-breed dog who’s been serving as a bit of an ambassador at the shelter.

As Clarkson sat at a table in the front lobby to finalize Ranger’s adoption paperwork, the dog wagged his tail in excitement.

Clarkson petted his face.

“You’re a good boy,” Clarkson said to him.

During the press conference, Clarkson said, “It’s all things animals in December. It’s 25 days until Christmas. It’s our desire to have 25 animals adopted from our shelters and rescues for the next 25 days starting today.”

“None of these animals have chosen to be here, and they’re here because they can’t be anywhere else right now, but you can make the difference by coming out this month and making that adoption,” he said.

“Right now they’re in our shelter and that’s just what it is – a temporary place when you’re in danger or when you’re in need of rescue,” Clarkson said.

“As I walk around, they typically call me Dr. Dolittle because they’re all talking to me, and all of them are saying, ‘All I want for Christmas is a good home,’” he said.

Those wishing to adopt must complete an adoption application. That application must be approved before an adoption will be made official.

“This is like buying a car or purchasing a house. This is a detailed process. We’re not looking just to release these animals just to anyone and any home,” Clarkson said.

“There’s a strenuous process. There’s an application process. And it’s a follow-up/monitoring process,” Clarkson said.

Clarkson said adoptees are required to follow guidelines spelled out by the Orangeburg County Animal Shelter after making their adoptions.

“If you’re not, we’re going to ask for the pet back,” Clarkson said.

“If they’re not in a good home or a safe home, then we will bring them back to the shelter and provide what we provide for them here,” he said.

Clarkson said the first five people whose adoption applications are approved at the shelter will be able to adopt their dog or cat without paying for spaying or neutering.

But it’s not just the Orangeburg County Animal Shelter that’s looking to find 25 permanent homes for animals this month. The following local non-profit groups are also participating in this effort:

• Healing Species at healingspecies.org. They may also be reached at info@healingspecies.org and 803-535-6543.

• For the Love of a Paw at fortheloveofapaw.org. They may also be reached at fortheloveofapaw@gmail.com and 803-331-8267.

• Pawsitively Orangeburg at facebook.com/Pawsitivelyorangeburg and pawsitivelyorangeburg@gmail.com. This organization is not an in-take shelter, but provides volunteers who help animal groups in Orangeburg through fundraising efforts, according to its official Facebook page.

• Saving Animals Southern Style – also called SASS – at facebook.com/savingsanimalssouthernstyle and rescuewithsass@gmail.com

• Orangeburg SPCA at orangeburgspca.org. They may also be reached at adopt@orangeburgspca.org and 803-536-3918.

Also throughout the month, there will be pet food distribution efforts at various locations in Orangeburg County thanks to a partnership between the Humane Society of the United States, online retailer Chewy and the Orangeburg County Animal Shelter.

“We’re partnering with them to bring tractor-trailer loads of donations, which includes food and pet supplies, to our partnering organizations like Orangeburg and they are able to provide the donations out to the community,” said Janell Gregory, South Carolina state director of the Humane Society.

Another countywide effort this month includes getting pet food to pet-owning participants in the Orangeburg County Council on Aging Meals-on-Wheels program.

“We want to make some donations available to them so that they’re not sacrificing to make sure their pets are being fed,” Clarkson said.

Clarkson expressed his appreciation for the support given by Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young and Orangeburg County Council.