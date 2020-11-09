Groups preserve 10 more acres of battlefield at Eutaw Springs

Three organizations announced that 10 more acres of the Battle of Eutaw Springs battlefield have been acquired and will be permanently protect
It’s the fourth parcel that the S.C. Battleground Preservation Trust, the American Battlefield Trust and Lord Berkeley Conservation Trust have worked together to protect.
SCBPT and the Trust have identified an additional four key properties to ensure protection of this historic battlefield.
Following months of back-and-forth fighting across the Carolinas, British and American forces clashed on Sept. 8, 1781 near Eutaw Springs.
American troops under the command of Major General Nathanael Greene surprised a British foraging party, largely made up of loyalist forces, and captured more than 400 men.
While initially successful, the British were able to fall back toward their main body and the nearby Eutaw Springs on Eutaw Creek, Greene's men in pursuit. The footprint of the battlefield today includes multiple property owners across developed and undeveloped sites.
“The Battle of Eutaw Springs was a hard fought, bloody battle that helped solidify the Patriots’ control of the South,” commented Doug Bostick, executive director of the South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust. “This battle, once and for all, broke the British arc of backcountry outposts, their ability to maneuver around it, and confined the British to the South Carolina coastal Lowcountry.
“Permanent protection of this property is a major step toward the creation of a true battlefield park and heritage tourism destination at Eutaw Springs,” said American Battlefield Trust President David N. Duncan. “Projects like this are laying the groundwork for our ambitious vision in bringing South Carolina’s Revolutionary story to life on The Liberty Trail.”
The property was protected through two separate transactions: acquisition by South Carolina Battleground Preservation and a conservation easement held by Lord Berkeley Conservation Trust.
“When we think of conservation, we don’t just consider waterways and working landscapes,” commented Chris Vaughn, executive director, Lord Berkeley Conservation Trust. “Our natural landscapes and historical resources are inseparable. Each contribute to the rich quality of life we enjoy.”
Funding for the acquisition was provided by a grant from the federal American Battlefield Protection Program, as well as generous private donations.
The Eutaw Springs Battle site is slated to become a battlefield park in the first phase of the Liberty Trail, enabling visitors to both comprehend the significance of this battle and connect with the experiences of its participants.
