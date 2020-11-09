Groups preserve 10 more acres of battlefield at Eutaw Springs

Three organizations announced that 10 more acres of the Battle of Eutaw Springs battlefield have been acquired and will be permanently protect

It’s the fourth parcel that the S.C. Battleground Preservation Trust, the American Battlefield Trust and Lord Berkeley Conservation Trust have worked together to protect.

SCBPT and the Trust have identified an additional four key properties to ensure protection of this historic battlefield.

Following months of back-and-forth fighting across the Carolinas, British and American forces clashed on Sept. 8, 1781 near Eutaw Springs.

American troops under the command of Major General Nathanael Greene surprised a British foraging party, largely made up of loyalist forces, and captured more than 400 men.

While initially successful, the British were able to fall back toward their main body and the nearby Eutaw Springs on Eutaw Creek, Greene's men in pursuit. The footprint of the battlefield today includes multiple property owners across developed and undeveloped sites.

