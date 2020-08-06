Group's lawsuit says Orangeburg can remove statue now

Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler declined comment, referring questions to city attorney Jimmy Walsh.

Walsh said the city does plan to file a response to the complaint "within the next week or so."

Walsh otherwise declined comment, noting the city does not comment on matters pending litigation.

On June 30, Orangeburg City Council passed two resolutions in which it requested the approval of the General Assembly to relocate the Confederate statue and to rename the area of U.S. Highway 301 known as John C. Calhoun Drive.

The state’s Heritage Act of 2000 requires a two-thirds vote by the General Assembly to change or remove any local or state monument, marker, school or street erected or named in honor of the Confederacy or the Civil Rights Movement.

State legislators previously told The T&D that the General Assembly will discuss repealing the Heritage Act in January 2021.