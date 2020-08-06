Group's lawsuit says Orangeburg can remove statue now

A grassroots civil rights organization has filed a lawsuit against the City of Orangeburg saying the city can remove the Confederate statue from downtown’s Memorial Plaza without waiting for state lawmakers.
Orangeburg Revitalization Coalition is seeking a declaratory judgment against the city, claiming in a five-page summons and complaint that the city's Confederate statue in downtown is not covered and protected by South Carolina’s Heritage Act.
"Plaintiffs seek this declaration so that Orangeburg may act in accordance with its ordinance without the assistance or permission of the South Carolina General Assembly and may act on other grounds to effectuate Orangeburg’s inherent municipal powers," the complaint states.
Orangeburg mayor: Time to address past injustices; citizens have right to peaceful protest, Butler says
The complaint was filed July 12 in the Orangeburg County Court of Common Pleas.
The complaint also states the Heritage Act is unconstitutional and the act is in "violation of common law, the concept of statutes surrounding home rule, and contradicts other statutes."
Also mentioned as plaintiffs in the lawsuit are coalition President James Glover and Eddie Massey.
Orangeburg City Council took up the lawsuit in closed session at a special called meeting Thursday morning.
After a nearly two-hour closed session, council returned to open session. There was no public discussion of the lawsuit.
Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler declined comment, referring questions to city attorney Jimmy Walsh.
Walsh said the city does plan to file a response to the complaint "within the next week or so."
Walsh otherwise declined comment, noting the city does not comment on matters pending litigation.
On June 30, Orangeburg City Council passed two resolutions in which it requested the approval of the General Assembly to relocate the Confederate statue and to rename the area of U.S. Highway 301 known as John C. Calhoun Drive.
The state’s Heritage Act of 2000 requires a two-thirds vote by the General Assembly to change or remove any local or state monument, marker, school or street erected or named in honor of the Confederacy or the Civil Rights Movement.
State legislators previously told The T&D that the General Assembly will discuss repealing the Heritage Act in January 2021.
"I’m grateful to the mayor and city council that they voted to remove the statue," said Orangeburg attorney Skyler Hutto, who is representing the plaintiffs. "That’s an important first step for everyone. We believe that there is a way to resolve this without the legislature. If the court can confirm that, our city and others across the state will not have to hope for a political resolution that could be a long time coming.”
The complaint states that the state's Home Rule Act gives Orangeburg the authority to control its own property.
It further states that the Confederate statue is not covered by the Heritage Act because: it is not a memorial or a monument; it is not dedicated to a war or African American history; and "other reasons that will be outlined to the court through the course of briefings and or oral argument."
"Plaintiffs seek this declaration so that Orangeburg may act in accordance with its ordinance without the assistance or permission of the South Carolina General Assembly," the complaint states.
The complaint alleges the Heritage Act is unconstitutional because the statue represents an attempt of a previous legislative body to bind a current legislative body without constitutional authority.
The lawsuit also states that the city has the right "to sell all of or a portion of the land associated with Courthouse Square." Such action to relocate "the park's tallest statue" would not violate the the Heritage Act.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.