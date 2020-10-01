Groups join forces to feed communities; food boxes distributed in Nix-Stilton area

FoodShare Orangeburg Board Chairman Jim Johnson said that the nonprofit was also provided a grant to fulfill its two-pronged mission to assist local farmers in being more successful and to get fresh fruits and vegetables to people in rural communities and food deserts.

"We applied for a One SC grant this summer to distribute food to the folks that need it. We did the produce side, and CCMO kind of the dry goods/canned goods side. It (the grant) was enough to do over 800 boxes," Johnson said.

Sabalis said, "I would like to acknowledge Jay Cox, the manager at the Piggly Wiggly on Columbia Road, who has done all of the food purchasing for us. When you're shopping for this much food, you just can't go into the grocery store with a shopping cart. So he has ordered all the food for us. They have been just been a fabulous partner in this."

Vigen, the former pastor of Orangeburg Lutheran Church, said he cares about his community and has been driving CCMO's newly donated truck all over for food pickups and deliveries.

"We're so grateful to Ray, who got this special grant. Of course, CCMO has been passing out food at our new location for quite some time, but not everyone can get there. Not everyone knows about it," Vigen said.