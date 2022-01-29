Groups join forces to clean Holly Hill roadsides

The Potpourri Garden Club of Holly Hill and the ladies of Hebron Grace Home in Santee worked on Jan. 19 to clean up litter along a section of Highway 453, also known as Boyer Road bypass, in Holly Hill.

Together they collected 43 bags of trash along a one-mile stretch of Highway 453.

Marie Canty of Orangeburg County Litter Control provided the group with gloves, orange safety vests, grabbers and plenty of large green litter bags.

A crew from the county came the following day and picked up all of the bags.

After the cleanup, members of the garden club treated the ladies of Hebron Grace Home to a picnic supper at the home of Christi McCoy.

One week later, the Hebron Grace ladies went back out and picked up 60 more bags of trash.

Potpourri Garden Club would like to encourage others to help in this effort to clean up the roadsides in Orangeburg County.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0