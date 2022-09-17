Group starting new mentoring program; We Are At Promise an effort to ‘really save our youth’

The Urban Community Education Network will be launching a new program to mentor youth.

The program is named We Are At Promise (W.R.A.P) and is the initiative of Answering our Clarion Call and the U.C.E.N.

“We wanted to focus on mentorship as a great opportunity to cultivate some relationships, to build some trust with as many youth in need as possible. And we came up with this comprehensive program, holistic program. That's what we're going to try,” Davis said.

The goal of the group is to guide African American males in the right direction. They’re particularly aiming the program toward males who are between the ages of 13 and 19 years old.

Organizers are looking to focus on youth in the areas of Roosevelt Gardens, Glenfield Apartments and St. Paul Apartments, all in Orangeburg, as well as teens in other areas of Orangeburg and Calhoun counties.

For Davis, it is imperative to try to guide them in the right direction.

“Our young Black men, they are impacted, more so than white males, more than any other group,” Davis said. “They're impacted from the system, years of structural racism, systemic racist policy, oppression.

“They suffer the most from being in disadvantaged communities, being in single-parent homes, and they suffer the most from the education achievement gap.”

The group plans on having an introduction of the program on Sept. 29 in the Orangeburg County Library. The launching of W.R.A.P in the Orangeburg County Library will start at 5:30 p.m.

They’re planning on inducting 10 young males into the program as well as introducing them to their mentors. Their services will begin on Oct. 17.

The mentors will be both male and female.

All mentors have been trained and certified according to a statement released by the program. According to Davis, she picked people who have wisdom to mentor the teens in the program.

“They've been through similar things some of the young Black men face now in Orangeburg County and nationwide and they will serve as volunteer mentors,” Davis said.

As of 2021, African Americans make up 60 percent of people who are in prison, according to the S.C. Department of Corrections. Blacks make up 26.7 percent of the population in the state, according to the U.S. Census.

The number of Black male murder victims more than triple that of their counterparts in the state, according to the S.C. Law Enforcement Division.

“Be a part of history, be a part of change so that we can really start stemming the tide and really save our youth. This is how we can start moving in the right direction,” Davis said.

“There are a lot of organizations or individuals who are trying to bring awareness to some of the problems with our youth now, but my concern is that they’re trying to solve the problem when it culminates into the worst thing possible, which is gun homicide. I think we should start trying to approach this with strategies before youth even get involved with things of that nature,” Davis said.

Initial requirements for youth enrollment include the following:

• Intake application pre-screen – 20 minutes (phone only)

• Parent or guardian mandatory orientation – 2 hours, to be announced)

• Completed and signed W.R.A.P. program agreement

To volunteer or participate, please contact Urban Community Education Network, LLC or Dr. Celestial Davis, founder and director, at 803-378-6912 or email UrbanCommunitySPD@gmail.com.