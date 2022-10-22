Group seeks to distribute 200 bikes

The Men of Hope Initiative is planning its 2nd annual Bike Distribution.

Taking COVID precautions into consideration, the group will purchase bicycles for underprivileged elementary school-aged children for the second year and middle school-aged children for the first year as opposed to taking them shopping.

Men of Hope works with school guidance counselors and social workers to identify children who could benefit the most from this initiative.

The non-profit group is seeking donations to purchase at least 200 bicycles. Checks should be made payable to Men of Hope and mailed to Men of Hope at P.O. Box 1101 Orangeburg, SC 29116.