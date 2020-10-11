Group, merchant give away books, school supplies in Denmark

DENMARK – The Denmark Cares organization and Caroline Nix of The Caroline Collection Antiques of Denmark donated 75 baskets of books and supplies to local school children in the middle of September as part of their Books for Kids Giveaway at Victory Temple Church of God in Christ at 1151 Laurel Ave.
The giveaway, because of COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines, was handled as a drive-up format where those who wanted the books and supplies could pick them up in their cars and go.
Letitia Dowling of Denmark Cares said, “We were able to provide 75 kids in grades pre K-8 with five grade-level books and some art supplies.”
Nix added, “The reason I got involved was that I had a dream that each child in our county should have their own private library, and I mentioned it to Leticia, and she said she had the same dream, so we got together, got the books and handed them out.”
Dowling continued, “We have three members of the Denmark Youth Leadership Council as volunteers. Gabrielle Bennett, Imani Williams, and Trenton Williams, Jr.”
They aided in the distribution in the middle of the month.
“Since many public places for access to books are limited or closed because of COVID-19, we are working to overcome this barrier by ensuring that 100 students in Bamberg County have at least 20 books by December for personal libraries at home. Our next distribution will be Oct. 31, Books and treats,” Dowling added.
Nix said, “We are going to have a fundraiser and plan on doing this many more times until every child has their own private library. If we can spark interest in and a love of reading in just one child, it is all worth it, and it will serve them well for the rest of their lives.”
There was also an unrelated school supply giveaway at the Washington Foundation's 3rd annual Back to School Bash on Saturday, Sept. 26, at the Jim Harrison Park Gazebo in Denmark. Free school supplies were available on a first-come, first-served basis, and parents from Denmark, Bamberg and Blackville were invited on social media.
At the event, 250 bags of school supplies were given out.
As with the aforementioned giveaway, this one was drive-through only, and masks were required during pickup.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office also sponsored a bookbag and supply giveaway at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler School in the middle of September as part of a Back to School Bash. It was also contactless. Masks were required and participants were required to drive through.
