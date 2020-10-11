Group, merchant give away books, school supplies in Denmark

DENMARK – The Denmark Cares organization and Caroline Nix of The Caroline Collection Antiques of Denmark donated 75 baskets of books and supplies to local school children in the middle of September as part of their Books for Kids Giveaway at Victory Temple Church of God in Christ at 1151 Laurel Ave.

The giveaway, because of COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines, was handled as a drive-up format where those who wanted the books and supplies could pick them up in their cars and go.

Letitia Dowling of Denmark Cares said, “We were able to provide 75 kids in grades pre K-8 with five grade-level books and some art supplies.”

Nix added, “The reason I got involved was that I had a dream that each child in our county should have their own private library, and I mentioned it to Leticia, and she said she had the same dream, so we got together, got the books and handed them out.”

Dowling continued, “We have three members of the Denmark Youth Leadership Council as volunteers. Gabrielle Bennett, Imani Williams, and Trenton Williams, Jr.”

They aided in the distribution in the middle of the month.