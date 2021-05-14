 Skip to main content
Group makes donation to CASA
Group makes donation to CASA

Rickenbacker Xcel Holiday Black Tie Gala

The Rickenbacker Xcel Holiday Black Tie Gala organization recently made a donation of gift bags to CASA. Pictured, from left, are William Green, founder and President Gloria R. Hutto, Cleatus Robinson, Luvina R. Robinson and Troy Robinson.

 SPECIAL TO THE T&D

The Rickenbacker Xcel Holiday Black Tie Gala organization recently helped the families at CASA Family Systems’ shelter spring into summer with the donation of gift bags on April 20.

The organization said in a release that it has served South Carolina for 24 years by raising money for Alzheimer’s research.

“We are not going to let the COVID-19 virus deter us from doing great things in Orangeburg and South Carolina. As a community service organization, we are dedicated to giving back as much as possible and doing great things,” the release said.

