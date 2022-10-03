Group establishes community garden in Bowman

BOWMAN — The town of Bowman has gained a new community garden at the Guinyard Dwight Family Club located at 433 One Oak Lane in Bowman.

The garden will provide fresh produce to those in need, educate children on gardening and growing your own food, as well as build bonds between all involved in the process from planting to harvesting.

Deirdre Mays, the program director for the Community Inter-Generational Enrichment Organization, or CIGEO, worked with her team of volunteers to develop the idea earlier in the year, and brought it before the Tri-County Health Network. The network provided the funding.

Growing COB, which aids with various farm and garden projects in Calhoun, Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, offered to mentor the volunteers.

CIGEO volunteers will maintain and plant the garden for the community.

Mays hopes that the garden continues to grow over the years, aiding those in need in Bowman and the surrounding communities.

The garden currently features broccoli, cabbages, collard greens, thyme and tomatoes. The volunteers are open to suggestions on what to plant next in the six current planters they have, with hopes to grow more plants as the garden grows.

Mays believes that the first harvest should be ready in November and will let the community know when the crops are ready.