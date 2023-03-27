S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson hosted 18 sheriffs and 10 solicitors to call for judicial reform on Monday morning, according to a release from his office.

“The judiciary affects everyone's everyday life, particularly when it comes to public safety. It doesn't matter what your religion is, your race, your political ideology – everyone wants to feel safe. Giving the executive branch involvement and input in how we select our judges will help bring accountability, transparency and confidence to our criminal justice system,” Wilson said.

“We need immediate judicial reform in South Carolina,” 1st Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe said. “I've heard great ideas from every corner of the state about judicial reform, and they are all better ideas, in my opinion, than what we have now.”

Wilson, Pascoe and the rest of the solicitors and sheriffs agree that executive branch involvement in the selection process of judges is a first step in judicial reform.

In South Carolina, judges are selected through the Judicial Merit Selection Commission and voted on by the legislature. Wilson and the bipartisan law enforcement coalition are advocating for reforming the JMSC and giving the executive branch representation in that process.