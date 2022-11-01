Groundbreaking held for fire substation

Bamberg County held a groundbreaking ceremony last month for the Holmans Bridge fire substation.

Jody Reeves generously donated property to Bamberg County in 2021.

The new state-of-the-art substation, located at 1500 Charleston-Augusta Highway, will be strategically located in the northeastern section of Bamberg County which includes the communities of Sweden, Finland and Jamiesonville.

A crowd of local residents and public officials gathered to hear remarks from Joey Preston, Bamberg County administrator; Dr. Gerald Wright, mayor of Denmark; Spencer Donaldson, the Rev. Evert Comer Jr. and Sharon Hammond, members of the Bamberg County Council; state Rep. Justin Bamberg, and Paul Eubanks, Bamberg County fire coordinator.

Denmark Fire Chief Charles Breland opened the ceremony with a blessing over the grounds and Donaldson, who spearheaded the project, led the Pledge of Allegiance.

County Treasurer Alice Johnson, Denmark City Councilman Calvin Odom and former Bamberg County Councilman Joe Guess also addressed the crowd.

“We have been engaged in capital improvements for our Fire Service operations for the past several years with new equipment and fire apparatuses. This new fire substation is another step to improving overall emergency response times and providing excellent public safety services to every corner of Bamberg County,” Preston said.

“Without the donation of land from Mr. Reeves and the collective efforts of county staff, elected officials and many others, this station would not have been possible,” he said.

Preston also stated, “A homeowner with a home valued at $125,000 will save approximately 27% annually on insurance costs; for this resident, it means his or her family will save $533 a year on their annual insurance premium.”

Donaldson, the chairman of the Bamberg County Council, said “The construction of a fire substation in this part of the county will improve the ISO - Insurance Service Office - rating for the county and the residents in the Holmans Bridge area.

“The ISO rating will improve to a Class 6; the area is currently rated by the ISO as a Class 10, which essentially means unprotected. This will save residents on their insurance premiums as well as reduce response time in the area. Also, the vast majority of firefighters in Bamberg County are volunteers. I appreciate that we can support their selfless efforts and donation of time in the service of others by providing modernized, safe equipment and facilities they can take pride in when on duty.”

Comer commended the teamwork that led to the event, "I am proud to see the construction of a fire substation in the northeastern section of Bamberg County.

He thanked Donaldson for his leadership on the project, and noted “we can't underscore enough our appreciation to Jody Reeves for his generous donation that will benefit his neighbors.”

After the benediction from Comer, elected officials and citizens broke ground on the new Holmans Bridge fire substation.