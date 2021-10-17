GreenTrees Reforestation Project launches in S.C.

REMBERT— Milliken Forestry Company and ACRE Investment Management recently announced the launch of GreenTrees South Carolina, bringing a global leader in reforestation to the Palmetto State.

GreenTrees is the largest voluntary forest carbon project in the world, providing access to carbon markets otherwise inaccessible to small- and medium-size landowners.

The project helps landowners plan, plant and measure the carbon sequestration from the trees they grow on their land, which is then independently verified by the American Carbon Registry and added to the carbon market to be sold to a diverse group of buyers.

In addition to the carbon sequestration provided by reforestation, using land to grow trees also has positive water quality and biodiversity impacts, helping to restore wildlife habitats.

To date, more than 50 million trees have been planted by GreenTrees and landowner partners, with 100 million trees committed by 2030. More than 600 landowners have participated in the project in 13 states.

The South Carolina project launched at an announcement event on Sept. 27 at Modern Turf, a state-of-the-art turfgrass production company specializing in growing and installing a wide selection of high-quality grass varieties for the golf, sports and landscape industries. The company’s president, Hank Kerfoot, will be participating in the project.

