Orangeburg resident William Green is up for the role of the music legend Fats Domino in a movie he auditioned for in October 2022.

Out 250 actors who auditioned, he was among the top three.

While attending a wedding on New Year’s Eve, Green received a call saying he was in the final two.

He had a feeling that he would be among the finalists when he saw the look on everyone's face during the audition and said one of the judges even threw her ink pen on the table in disbelief.

In the past, William has appeared in three episodes of “Army Wives” shot at the old Charleston Naval Shipyard.

William said it’s going to be difficult because the other actor up for the part had more experience.

In preparation for the audition, Green added 18 pounds to put him at 180 pounds. He said he's 5 feet 7 inches and Fat Domino was 5 feet 4 inches and 172 pounds.

Green said, “I look more like Fats than all the other actors.”

The 18 pounds was easy to put on and may be harder to get off. But Green says he will.

Green is known for impersonating stars such as Luther Vandross, Prince, as well as various rap, R&B, jazz and Broadway artists, but he never thought of Fats Domino.

Domino was an American pianist, singer, songwriter and rock and roll pioneer who sold more than 65 million albums. A few of his best-known songs included “Blueberry Hill,” “I'm Walking,” “Ain't That a Shame” and “Walking to New Orleans.”

Green says he plans to visit New Orleans and tour the home of Fats Domino.