William Green Jr., professionally known as Prince William Dejou Piere, had a three-week tour of competition in two national pageants.

The tour started in Memphis, Tenn., with Green winning the title of Mr. Elegance International.

It included an interview with a panel of five judges. Presentation was a white suit, the sleeves and collar in crystal and an octopus collar on his face and neck.

Sportswear was a high-fashion look, multi-color with a gold metal pieces on it and multiple hats looking like it was off the runways of Europe.

Formal wear was a black tuxedo, crystal buttons that were silver and blue and a black ascot at the neck.

Talent Broadway dance included a white tuxedo with tails, crystal and hat. He won every category.

Green also went to Atlanta for another national pageant where he won in the formal wear category, wearing a black tuxedo. The judges said he was breathtaking in black and gold.

He now has 87 titles.

Green has a busy year ahead traveling the country, making guest appearances and promoting his national title.

He gave special thanks to Deandria Bennett, Eric Powell, Javon Moore and the Broughton Street Café for all their support.