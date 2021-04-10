‘Greatly blessed,’ still ‘coaching’: Retired Eutawville teacher sees much change in 100 years

Her lessons to impressionable first and second-graders weren’t limited to the classroom.

“If they spilled anything in the lunchroom, they had to go to the kitchen and get a wet towel and clean it up,” she said of her former students. “They didn’t leave it for the lunchroom ladies to clean up.”

She taught her students that school was their home away from home, she said, and to clean up the classroom each day.

“I taught them respect and table manners,” she added.

She also loved reading poetry to them, especially poems by Robert Louis Stevenson.

Just before 1980, she retired from teaching.

Her husband passed away less than two years before.

Couturier decided to dedicate her time to doing God’s work at the Church of the Epiphany, the historic Episcopal church in Eutawville.

“The years with the church were very rewarding,” she said, “it was a nice way to spend my retirement.”

“I learned a lot. The best way to learn a lot is to get in there and work with the situation,” she said.

“I became more spiritual by being there,” she said.