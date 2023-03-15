An Orangeburg funeral home will hold the grand opening of its on-site crematory Saturday, March 18.

The Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home, located at 1656 Joe Jeffords Highway, is opening the crematory and marking its two-year anniversary at 2 p.m.

"This has been a vision of my business partner and I, Willie Stroman, to be able to provide cremation services to the Orangeburg area and surrounding areas for our families and other funeral homes as well at a reasonable price," Licensed Funeral Director Montez P.V. Haynes said. "I want to thank everyone that we have served over the past two years and am grateful to be a part of their family as we serve their family."

The Christian-based funeral home opened in February 2021 and shortly afterward broke ground on its crematory.

Funeral home officials site the growing trend of many people choosing cremation over traditional burial as the reason for building a crematory.

Greater Orangeburg’s staff includes a business manager, office manager, support supervisor, an embalmer, five certified crematory specialists, a marriage and family therapist, and funeral attendants.

It also offers a number of services, including online memorials, tribute videos, funeral fund donations, flower orders, publishing of service dates and times, and a year of free daily grief-support emails.

Funerals with military honors are available.

The funeral home also currently handles memorial, burial and cremation services. Social distancing is available at services.

Pet cremation services are also done. Virtual services are provided.

The funeral home offers pre-need funeral services as well.

The funeral home is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. but can be reached at all hours as needed.

Its motto is, “Our family serving your family-Dedicated to you who mourn with the hope that time will bring consoling peace.”

The funeral home is owned by Necole and Willie Stroman. Haynes and the Stromans are all Orangeburg natives.

The funeral home provides a number of resources on its website related to grief support, preplanning, funeral etiquette, Social Security benefits and answers to other frequently asked questions.

For more information: 803-809-0070, greaterorangeburgfuneral@gmail.com or www.greaterorangeburgfuneral.com.