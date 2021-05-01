Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home breaks ground on crematory, cuts ribbon on funeral home

A celebratory atmosphere filled the air April 17 as a new Orangeburg funeral home cut the ribbon on its facility and broke ground on an on-site crematory.

The Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home, located at 1656 Joe Jeffords Highway in the former fellowship hall of House of Praise Nondenominational Church of Deliverance, opened Feb. 1 but had an official ceremony of its opening April 17.

The funeral home also broke ground on its crematory. The construction of the crematory is expected to be over the next six to eight months.

Funeral home officials site the growing trend of many people choosing cremation over traditional burial as the reason for building a crematory.

The funeral home's team of owners, employees, family and friends gathered for the celebration. Attendees had a chance to tour the facility.

The Christian-based funeral home touts its services as needed in the community that has been strained by the deaths caused by the coronavirus.

“We have been blessed by God to be able to serve the Orangeburg community on a steady basis since our February opening," Licensed Funeral Director Montez P.V. Haynes said. "Our funeral home crosses all nationalities and races."