Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home breaks ground on crematory, cuts ribbon on funeral home

A celebratory atmosphere filled the air April 17 as a new Orangeburg funeral home cut the ribbon on its facility and broke ground on an on-site crematory.
The Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home, located at 1656 Joe Jeffords Highway in the former fellowship hall of House of Praise Nondenominational Church of Deliverance, opened Feb. 1 but had an official ceremony of its opening April 17.
The funeral home also broke ground on its crematory. The construction of the crematory is expected to be over the next six to eight months.
Funeral home officials site the growing trend of many people choosing cremation over traditional burial as the reason for building a crematory.
The funeral home's team of owners, employees, family and friends gathered for the celebration. Attendees had a chance to tour the facility.
The Christian-based funeral home touts its services as needed in the community that has been strained by the deaths caused by the coronavirus.
“We have been blessed by God to be able to serve the Orangeburg community on a steady basis since our February opening," Licensed Funeral Director Montez P.V. Haynes said. "Our funeral home crosses all nationalities and races."
Greater Orangeburg’s staff includes a business manager, office manager, support supervisor, two embalmers, marriage and family therapist, and funeral attendants.
The facility is equipped with space for social distancing.
It also offers a number of services, including virtual arrangements, virtual services, online memorials, tribute videos, funeral fund donations, flower orders, publishing of service dates and times, and one year of free daily grief-support emails.
Funerals with military honors are available.
The funeral home also currently handles memorial, burial and cremation services.
Pet cremation services are also done.
The funeral home is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. but can be reached at all hours as needed.
Its motto is, “Our family serving your family-Dedicated to you who mourn with the hope that time will bring consoling peace.”
The funeral home is owned by Necole and Willie Stroman. Haynes and the Stromans are all Orangeburg natives.
Haynes said the funeral home's mission is to "provide services to our family and friends in this community and surrounding areas that is quality, professional and prompt."
The funeral home provides a number of resources on its website related to grief support, preplanning, funeral etiquette, Social Security benefits and answers to other frequently asked questions.
For more information: 803-809-0070, greaterorangeburgfuneral@gmail.com or www.greaterorangeburgfuneral.com.