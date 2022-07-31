Great flood of 2015: Water everywhere

Hurricane Isaias in 2020, Hurricane Dorian in 2019 and Hurricane Florence in 2018 continued a pattern of tropical weather impacting South Carolina.

In 2017, the storm surge from Hurricane Irma caused major flooding and damage on the coast.

The storm dumped approximately 5-7 inches of rainfall over a seven-day period in the southern region South Carolina, extending up to the Orangeburg area. Some particular areas recorded 7-10 inches due to the training effect of Irma's outer bands.

The year before, Hurricane Matthew came up the coast and brought major power outages, downed trees, structure damage and flooding to Orangeburg and neighboring counties.

Not directly blamed on a tropical system but impacted by one to create “the perfect storm,” October 2015 produced flooding that set records locally and caused major damage from the central coast through the Midlands.

How bad was it?

Over the course of three days in early October 2015, parts of The T&D Region and the Midlands received more than 20 inches, leading to multiple dam failures, overloaded storm drains and the worst flooding many residents have ever experienced.

That’s on top of the close to $1.2 million in damage to public infrastructure in Orangeburg, Calhoun and Bamberg counties.

The Edisto River and the Congaree River overflowed their banks, running people from their homes and cutting off major routes.

Damage to crops was severe in the rural T&D Region, with 80 percent losses reported for cotton and peanuts. The total direct and indirect impact statewide on agriculture was estimated near $600 million.

The rain began late Friday, Oct. 2, and fell steadily on Saturday before picking up in intensity late Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning.

Even before the storm's arrival, weather forecasters were warning of potential flooding and a state of emergency was put in place. A flash flood warning was posted for The T&D Region from the morning of Oct. 2 through the morning of Oct. 5.

The rainfall was associated with a low-pressure system developing off the Southeast coast and Hurricane Joaquin, a Category 4 storm. The low-pressure system combined with moisture from the hurricane to cause rain to fall over the same area for several days.

The rain slowly moved out of the area Sunday afternoon and into Monday morning.

The eastern part of The T&D Region including Holly Hill, Eutawville and the extreme southeastern part of Calhoun County near the Stumphole community received between 16 inches and 20 inches of rain. The National Weather Service reported the rainfall total a half-mile north of Holly Hill at 20.28 inches. The Orangeburg airport recorded 10.59 inches.

The North Edisto River crested at 13.64 feet at 10 p.m. Oct. 5. It was the third-highest level on the river since recordkeeping began a century ago. The North Edisto’s flood stage begins at 8 feet.

The Congaree River at DAK Americas (formerly Carolina Eastman) in Sandy Run crested at 126.9 feet above sea level around 2 a.m. Oct. 5. Flood stage is 115 feet.

The South Edisto River in Bamberg at U.S. 301 was about 12.11 feet at late Friday morning. The river was below flood stage at 16 feet and did not reach flood stage.

The flooding forced the evacuation of homes and businesses, primarily in flood plains and low-lying areas.

Caskets were found floating above ground from Holly Hill to Springfield.

The Holly Hill area and the eastern part of the county were hit hardest by the storm. A number of water rescues occurred in the Holly Hill and Eutawville areas, plus other isolated areas.

About 80 residents from a Holly Hill apartment complex had to be rescued Oct. 4 as flood waters approached. The residents were taken out by boat.

Orangeburg County opened a shelter at the Santee Convention Center before moving the shelter to Bethune-Bowman Middle/High School in Rowesville.

Several roads were flooded, with rising water eventually leading to the closure of several Orangeburg routes, including portions of U.S. 301, Stonewall Jackson Boulevard, Glover Street and Russell Street. By the end of the week, most local roads were open.

As a result of the flooding in Calhoun County, several roads were closed, one bridge was washed out and about 40 homes were damaged. The county’s DSS/DHEC Rickenbacker Building suffered significant water damage as well. The services are now being provided at temporary locations.

Low-lying areas in the southeastern portion of Bamberg County were also impacted, requiring a few rescues of residents from the high waters. Farrell Crossroads and Zig Zag Landing were among the roads that were closed due to flood waters.