Granville Hicks Academy offers free virtual programming for clergy

Has your youth programming addressed the pandemic's impact on the children within your congregation?

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and South Carolina clergy are invited to learn more about how school children have been navigating the pandemic.

Claflin University's Granville Hicks Leadership Academy will host a discussion facilitated by Nakisha Randolph, M.A., LMFT-A. The session will be hosted on Zoom at noon Thursday, May 6, and registration is required.

Randolph is a licensed marriage and family therapy-associate. She received her bachelor of science from Limestone College and a master of arts in marriage and family therapy from Syracuse University.

She was dually enrolled in the scholar exchange program at Cornell University. She is currently a Mental Health Therapist for Orangeburg County School District. In this role, she is responsible for overseeing mental health services at 12 schools.

This Granville Hicks Leadership Virtual Summer Session is no cost to participants because of the financial support from Duke Divinity Leadership. The session is free to attend and is open to South Carolina clergy from all denominations and traditions.