Grant-writing workshop to be held in Denmark

Denmark library illustration
COURTESY GOOGLE

Ashley Jordan will host the second grant-writing workshop of her series from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Denmark Public Library.

Orangeburg resident Jan McCollom will be the lead facilitator for the session. McCollom has written grant proposals for many private entities as well as for public businesses and corporations, including Denmark Technical College, OCAB Community Action Agency, South Carolina State University and Claflin University.

She will address specific language and information to assist in topical searches, research and writing.

Health and the arts grants will be explored by Tri-County Health Network’s Dr. LaShandra Morgan and hostess Ashley Jordan.

To participate, register at Eventbrite: www.eventbrite.com/e/jordan-hosts-mccolloms-grant-writing-workshop-tickets-527711257577

Note-taking devices and snacks will maximize the experience. All are to bring ideas, RFPs and support materials. COVID protocol is suggested.

For more information, contact ashleyjordan29042@gmail.com.

