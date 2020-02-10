South Carolina State University alumnus Anthony “Tony” Grant will serve as the featured speaker for the university’s Executive Speaker Series.
Grant is CEO and founder of Grant Business Advisors and Grant Business Strategies.
The program will be held at noon Wednesday, Feb. 12, in the Belcher Hall fourth-floor auditorium.
Grant will speak on the topic: "What happened to ____? Constantly re-engineering to stay relevant!"
After working with Bank of America for 20 years, Grant formed Grant Business Strategies and Grant Business Advisors, which are strategic and financial advisory firms for middle market and small business companies, churches, for-profit and not-for-profit entities.
To date, Grant has secured more than $1.2 billion in commercial financing and commercial projects for national, regional and local organizations.
Grant’s clients include The City of Columbia, South Carolina Community Bank, Columbia Housing Authority, Waste Industries, Allen University, Carolina First Bank, NBSC, The African Methodist Episcopal Church, National Baptist Convention, National Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc., National Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc., National Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. and more.
As Bank of America’s Small Business Banking Division executive, Grant was responsible for managing a $3 billion portfolio.
He also served as national president of Bank of America’s Multicultural Banking Group and was responsible for managing middle market, commercial, consumer, small business and premier banking activities for highly valued multicultural clients. As chairman of Asset Quality Review for NationsBank Corporation, Grant played a key leadership role in maintaining asset quality for the corporation.
Grant has received many honors, including S.C. State University’s Distinguished Alumnus Award, National Urban League's Volunteer Services Award and the NUL’s Donald H. McGannon Award. He is a recipient of the Columbia Urban League’s Lincoln C. Jenkins award, having served twice as chairman of its board. He has also received the Order of the Palmetto from former S.C. Governor Carroll Campbell.
Grant is a former member of the National Urban League Board of Directors, where he was a member of the Executive Committee. He previously served as chairman of the board of trustees at South Carolina State University.
In August of 2013, he was appointed as an outside director and elected to serve on the Cape Fear Farm Credit Bank Board of Directors in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Cape Fear Farm Credit Bank is a $1 billion bank that serves farmers in eastern North Carolina. Grant serves on the Governance (Executive) Committee and chairs the Risk Management Committee for the bank.
In January of 2018, U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue appointed Grant as chairman of South Carolina’s Farm Service Agency State Committee. The secretary selects state committees and they are responsible for carrying out FSA’s farm programs within South Carolina.
Grant received a bachelor’s degree in business from South Carolina State University.
He has been married to Helen Nelson Grant for over 32 years, and they have four children: Hamilton, Alexander and twin daughters, Kristina and Katherine.
