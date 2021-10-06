Grant to fund traffic officer; Orangeburg mayor, council members, chief sworn in

The City of Orangeburg is getting a S.C. Department of Public Safety traffic enforcement grant to fund an existing traffic enforcement officer position.
The grant is valued at a total of $83,383 and will go toward the position’s salary, benefits and up to $11,000 in travel expenses, City Administrator Sidney Evering said.
Council authorized Evering to enter into an agreement to receive the grant during the City Council meeting Tuesday.
Evering said he will meet with interim Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Chief Charles Austin to discuss the specifics of the position.
The grant was awarded for the period of Oct. 1 through Sept. 30. This coincides with the city's fiscal year.
The city was awarded a similar grant last year to help fund the same position. It expired Sept. 30.
No local match is required for the grant.
The officer paid through the position is supposed to focus on traffic safety. The goal is to decrease dangerous driving and vehicle accidents, and increase child safety seat and seat belt usage.
In other matters:
• Newly re-elected Mayor Michael Butler and council members Jerry Hannah, Liz Zimmerman Keitt and Richard Stroman all took the oath of office.
All were re-elected to four-year terms last month.
Austin also was sworn in. He was named interim chief on Oct. 1 following the retirement of ODPS Chief Mike Adams.
About 50 family members, friends and supporters attended the council meeting for the swearing-in ceremonies.
Orangeburg County Probate Court Judge Pandora Jones-Glover administered the oaths.
• Councilman Dr. Kalu Kalu was elected mayor pro tempore.
• Trustees recognized Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities employee Paul Etheridge upon his retirement. Etheridge retired Sept. 30 after serving the utility for the past 33-1/2 years. Etheridge served in the utility's electric division in a number of capacities over the years.
• Council gave second reading to an ordinance separating the position of city clerk and treasurer.
The separation of positions was recommended by Evering in an effort to improve customer efficiency.
Linda Robinson McDaniel will serve as clerk. Carrie Johnson will remain as city finance director.
• Council recognized October's community character trait of integrity. Integrity is the quality of being honest and having strong moral principles.