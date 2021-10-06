Grant to fund traffic officer; Orangeburg mayor, council members, chief sworn in

The City of Orangeburg is getting a S.C. Department of Public Safety traffic enforcement grant to fund an existing traffic enforcement officer position.

The grant is valued at a total of $83,383 and will go toward the position’s salary, benefits and up to $11,000 in travel expenses, City Administrator Sidney Evering said.

Council authorized Evering to enter into an agreement to receive the grant during the City Council meeting Tuesday.

Evering said he will meet with interim Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Chief Charles Austin to discuss the specifics of the position.

The grant was awarded for the period of Oct. 1 through Sept. 30. This coincides with the city's fiscal year.

The city was awarded a similar grant last year to help fund the same position. It expired Sept. 30.

No local match is required for the grant.

The officer paid through the position is supposed to focus on traffic safety. The goal is to decrease dangerous driving and vehicle accidents, and increase child safety seat and seat belt usage.

In other matters:

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}