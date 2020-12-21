Grant to fund innovation center; S.C. State, Claflin, OCtech to boost business efforts

“We can no longer depend on 'big boxes' and development commissions alone to grow these opportunities,” Matthews said. “We thought these three colleges would be a good group to move the project forward.”

In addition to the colleges, other entities involved in the development of the center include: The Regional Small Business Development Center, the Palmetto Enterprise Center Incubator, the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce, the Orangeburg County Partnership, the One Orangeburg County Initiative and the Orangeburg County Development Commission.

S.C. State's College of Business, in collaboration with its Hub for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, the Small Business Development Center, the 1890 Community Development Program and Claflin University, will provide expertise in writing business plans and the development of prototypes. Faculty, staff and students will join in business planning efforts.

S.C. State will also collaborate with Claflin and OCtech to provide workshops and seminars for local entrepreneurs.

“Businesses of all sizes play a major role in our community, economy and our society as a whole,” S.C. State President James E. Clark said. “The Innovation Center will contribute to the growth of Orangeburg and surrounding areas, and S.C. State University is honored to be a part of that growth.

“The amount of collaboration from so many organizations within our community is momentous. We would like to thank retired Sen. Matthews and everyone for their support as we continue to promote prosperity in the region.”

