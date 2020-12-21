Grant to fund innovation center; S.C. State, Claflin, OCtech to boost business efforts

South Carolina State University has received a $225,000 grant to support the establishment of a small business development center.
“The center will be a great resource for the Orangeburg community,” said Dr. Barbara Adams, dean of S.C. State’s College of Business.
“It is going to change the ecosystem for entrepreneurs, assist existing businesses and build the economic viability of the community,” she said.
The grant, provided by the S.C. Department of Commerce, will go toward the development of the Orangeburg Regional Innovation Center. The partner institutions in the development of the center are S.C. State, Claflin University and Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College.
The project is scheduled to be implemented by April 1, 2021.
The center will be located at the First National Bank building on Russell Street. It will lease space from the Palmetto Development Group, which owns the building.
The center will aim to be the organizing force for startup companies specializing in technology innovation and other high-growth areas in the Orangeburg region, according to an S.C. State press release.
At the new center, startups will be provided access to education, business planning, training, marketing resources, mentorship, counseling, recruitment, retention and assistance with finding funding sources.
The grant specifically funds training through workshops/seminars, meeting/working space, personnel and consultants to assist clientele, leasing, some building improvements, and equipment.
The center will also serve as a hub to connect new and growing companies with business and workforce development support, according to the press release.
“The parties involved aim to accomplish this by creating a cohesive network of economic development organizations and educational institutions to efficiently position new and existing companies for success,” the release states.
Retired Sen. John W. Matthews and newly-elected Sen. Vernon Stephens presented a check during a Dec. 17 event. Representatives from Claflin and OCtech were also present for the check presentation.
Four years ago, Matthews and Adams initially sought funding for the program.
Two years ago, a $250,000 grant was sought to form a similar center at the former First National Bank building on Russell Street.
“We've been trying to find ways to grow the economy in this community,” Matthews said. “One of the thoughts we had is that other major colleges had put together similar programs for economic development, utilizing their skills and their capacity for intellectual capital to create a one-stop shop to grow the economy.”
“We can no longer depend on 'big boxes' and development commissions alone to grow these opportunities,” Matthews said. “We thought these three colleges would be a good group to move the project forward.”
In addition to the colleges, other entities involved in the development of the center include: The Regional Small Business Development Center, the Palmetto Enterprise Center Incubator, the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce, the Orangeburg County Partnership, the One Orangeburg County Initiative and the Orangeburg County Development Commission.
S.C. State's College of Business, in collaboration with its Hub for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, the Small Business Development Center, the 1890 Community Development Program and Claflin University, will provide expertise in writing business plans and the development of prototypes. Faculty, staff and students will join in business planning efforts.
S.C. State will also collaborate with Claflin and OCtech to provide workshops and seminars for local entrepreneurs.
“Businesses of all sizes play a major role in our community, economy and our society as a whole,” S.C. State President James E. Clark said. “The Innovation Center will contribute to the growth of Orangeburg and surrounding areas, and S.C. State University is honored to be a part of that growth.
“The amount of collaboration from so many organizations within our community is momentous. We would like to thank retired Sen. Matthews and everyone for their support as we continue to promote prosperity in the region.”
