Orangeburg County entrepreneur Shauna Cooper is planning classes in web design for Black youth in the area.

Cooper says the focus of her non-profit’s effort, “is on facilitating interest in science, technology, art and math among underrepresented communities, primarily Blacks, and in encouraging the pursuit of it, also providing opportunities where you will be able to explore entrepreneurship within those fields.”

The funds for these classes come from a competitive grant offered by Los Angeles-based Colocation America.

“This particular company is out West and never funded an organization in South Carolina. The only organizations that they funded in the South are all within the state of Florida," Cooper said.

She says that being accepted for this grant is special because out of 300 applications, usually only 11 are accepted.

“One of the organizations that was funded is Carnegie Science Center. That's just how tight this was. We’re in the same group as them as far as grant funding for this cohort. I'm very excited about that,” Cooper said.

Not only was the process competitive, but it was strenuous, too.

“The process is very lengthy and it's just a matter of looking at who was funded, what projects they funded in the past, where those projects are funded, and what the gist of the projects are, and then reaching out to the funder to ask any pertinent questions,” Cooper said.

Cooper says young people will need a grounding in information technology for future employment.

“If you're looking at how the world is shaping now, you can get a good idea of where we're heading and information technology is big now, but it's going to be even bigger years to come," Cooper said.

“This program will offer, to a degree, an introduction into this field. It will give them this introduction at a nice entry point,” Cooper said.

“I want to be able to offer opportunities for our Black youth that they can enter," Cooper said.

She’s excited that one of the instructors for the course will be a college student who’s currently seeking a degree in IT. The other will be a person who has experience in web design.

“We wanted people who are teaching the class to look like the people who are participating in the class,” Cooper said.

“It's one thing for a young person to learn from adult, but we think it will be received differently if the person who was teaching the information was closer to their age or within their age group,” Cooper said.

She’s also open to taking volunteers to help teach the classes.

“We want to provide them with as many resources as possible," Cooper said.

Cooper is the creator and owner of multiple small businesses and wants to help young people understand entrepreneurship.

“They may not be best at one of those formal institutions, but maybe they can get some online training and a certification. If that is the case, then they have the basic framework for entrepreneurship from someone," Cooper said.

The students who finish the class will have letters of certification and will have the experience of making a website for a real small business.

“They receive real-life training. It’s not just like they're going to take a traditional class and they do an exam that's not related to a real life, or real-world experience,” Cooper said.

“The difference here is that they're developing a website for a business, an entity that can have purposeful use,” Cooper said.

The target age group is 16 to 19 years old.

Sign up by visiting www.artsandsciencescenter.org and go to the “Programming” section. The deadline to sign up has been extended to Friday, March 3.

If you have any questions, contact codingforgood@artsandsciencescenter.org.