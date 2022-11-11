Grant funds SCSU rehabilitation scholarships

South Carolina State University has full scholarships available for master’s degrees in rehabilitation counseling for the spring 2023 semester.

S.C. State was awarded a training grant totaling $2.25 million from the U.S. Department of Education’s Rehabilitation Services Administration for 2019-2024. This is the fourth year of funding.

The Innovative Rehabilitation Training Program grant provides funding to students enrolled in S.C. State’s master’s degree rehabilitation counseling program.

The grant supports students interested in working with clients with disabilities, school to work transition, and career and vocational placement concerns.

Grant recipients will receive free tuition, a stipend and other professional development opportunities.

S.C. State was the only Historically Black College or University in the nation awarded this grant.

Scholarship applicants must submit:

• Evidence of a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.25.

• Three letters of recommendation from professionals in the field.

• A completed scholarship application and documentation of full admission into the S.C. State College of Graduate and Professional Studies and the Rehabilitation Counseling Program.

Dr. Bridget Hollis Staten, an S.C. State alum, professor and program coordinator of the Rehabilitation Counseling Program, also serves as the co-project director for the grant. Dr. Michelle Priester serves as co-project director and the director of the project’s community of practice.

To apply for the scholarship, contact Marsha Brown at mgunter1@scsu.edu or Dr. Bridget Hollis Staten at bhollis@scsu.edu.