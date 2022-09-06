 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grant allows S.C. Philharmonic to reach classrooms; Calhoun County participating

The South Carolina Philharmonic has been awarded a $15,000 Arts Education Project Grant from the S.C. Arts Commission to support the orchestra’s Link Up program, which is a collaboration with Carnegie Hall.

The grant will serve over 2,000 students in Calhoun, Edgefield, Lee, Newberry and Saluda counties by providing a free, high-quality, flexible, year-long curriculum that includes classroom materials, online video and audio resources, and the professional development and support necessary to make the program an engaging experience for students.

Additionally, these districts will receive free admission and transportation to the S.C. Philharmonic’s presentation of the Link Up concerts during the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons.

The S.C. Arts Commission is supported in part by an award from the National Endowment for the Arts and collaborates in its work with the National Assembly of State Arts Agencies and South Arts.

This project is supported by funding provided to the commission from a partnership with the S.C. Department of Education from American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief funds.

