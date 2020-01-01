The annual Grand American Coon Hunt at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds is one of the largest coon hunts in the United States.
The event typically brings in about 1,000 dog/owner teams and between 25,000 to 30,000 visitors.
An event that big does not just happen overnight. Planning for next year’s event will begin while this year’s event continues.
"The Grand American 2021, we start planning on Friday night," Grand American President David McKee said.
McKee says he and two other men meet four times a year to officially plan for the Grand American, but will discuss the event at least once every month.
The preparation includes lining up the vendors. About 130 are scheduled to be in attendance at this year's Grand American.
The organizers also line up hunting guides and make sure club representatives are kept abreast of the preparations. About 19 hunting club representatives from across the country attend the Grand American meetings and relay the information to their clubs back home.
About 150 people work together to make the Grand American happen.
"Some of us working the fairgrounds and vendors have been doing it for 20 years," McKee said.
Actual ground work at the fairgrounds typically begins the Thursday morning before the weekend event.
The 55th annual hunt will be held Thursday, Jan. 2 through Sunday, Jan. 5 at the fairgrounds located at 350 Magnolia St.
The goal of the Grand American is to test the ability of a dog handler and a dog to track and tree a raccoon.
The raccoons are not killed or attacked in the hunt. Instead, a point system is used to rate the participants.
Each team or cast of four hunters and dogs is typically led by a guide provided by the hunting clubs. Guides are responsible for making sure permission is given to hunt on property before the hunt begins.
"I have places that I have hunted on people's property for 20-something years," McKee said. "When you get permission from someone, you make sure you take care of the place and you don't leave trash or tear the roads up. If you do that, most people don't mind you using their property."
McKee said the same land has been hunted for years and years as part of the Grand American.
Hunting lands are varied and can range from 300 acres to 2,000 acres.
"We try to keep them as natural as they can be," McKee said.
McKee said while the Grand American's home base is Orangeburg, hunters don't necessarily stay in Orangeburg.
Hunters hunt on property as far away as Charleston, Georgetown, Newberry and Saluda counties. Some hunters do also stay in Orangeburg County in places surrounding Bowman, Holly Hill and Norway.
Doug Shuler has participated in the event in some form or fashion since the 1980s. He will try to attend this year, but he is still recovering from a Dec. 3 car accident.
"I am still guiding," he said. "But I have a backup."
He says things can get tricky at times with Mother Nature. For instance, rain showers are forecast for Friday night.
"It affects the hunting, but if it is cold, freezing you still have to hunt in it," he said. "Rain, shine, sleet or snow, just like the mailman."
The two-day hunt includes about 80 casts which go out to hunt on each night for two hours.
"The handler is responsible to know their dog's voice," McKee said. "Each dog is unique. Just like a person."
"You have to know when the dog barks, when it is on trail as well as when it is on a tree," McKee said. "Your job is to declare the dog struck or to declare the dog treed."
McKee said a strike is when a dog smells a raccoon and barks. A tree is when a dog trees a raccoon.
"When these things happen, if the coon is seen in the tree, those points for the strike and trees are a plus," he said. "You are trying to accumulate the most points in the two-hour period."
If coons are not seen or tracked, there are negative points, McKee said.
"At the end of the two hours, whatever dog accumulates the most plus points wins the cast," McKee said.
The top 20 dogs of each night place in the Grand American.
About a dozen of these placed dogs will typically win their cast both Friday and Saturday nights. The top four of these dogs will go out for a final one-hour hunt with the winner becoming the Grand American champion.
"We look for a dog that is consistent," McKee said. "If a dog wins a cast both nights, that is a consistent dog. The top four double cast winners go out to hunt for the title."
The Grand American is the first major event of 2020 on the United Kennel Club coonhound events calendar. Orangeburg’s event is presented by American Cooner magazine.
In addition to the hunt, it is a time for people to admire, buy, sell and trade hunting dogs and gear.
The hunt has a reputation of being a top field trial for coon dogs and is a qualifying event for the World Coon Hunt, which is sponsored by the American Kennel Club.
The Grand American got its start in the 1960s when prominent coon hunters searched for a hunt in a warmer climate because snow prevented much winter hunting in the North.
A panel of national competition hunters was formed, including some hunters from The T&D Region.
One of its members, Jim Mathis of Denmark, met with the newly formed Orangeburg Coon Hunters Association’s president, Lynn Anderson, who agreed to have the initial hunt in Orangeburg.
