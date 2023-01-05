Grand American offers shot at 'significant win'

The 58th edition of the Grand American Coon Hunt will be bring competitors from across the country to the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds this weekend.

Grand American President David McKee said the United Kennel Club-sanctioned field trials for coon dogs is one of the biggest events of its type, so when a winner is declared, it is major.

"It’s one of the top three coon hunts in the country, so it's pretty significant,” McKee said.

“If you can win it, you've got to have a real good dog, got to be fortunate in where you draw out with some good guides, you got to have a handler that's consistent to win. Our format makes it pretty tough to advance and the guys know that, and they know when they win, it's a significant win," McKee said.

The gravity of winning the coon hunt was addressed by Trevor Wade, coonhound program manager for the United Kennel Club.

"It's one of the premier coonhound hunting events. It's in the top two or three events just as far as sheer entry numbers over the weekend," Wade said.

They’re expecting the participation numbers for the hunt to be in the hundreds, with a good representation of local competitors.

"There will be maybe at least 20 to 30 local guys in that area will be competing," McKee said.

"It’s as far west as Nebraska, as far north as, you know, Michigan and Wisconsin, and as far south as Florida. They're from all over all over the country," Wade said of Grand American entries.

Last year’s Grand Overall Champion Wade Windham of Mount Pleasant, with his dog Iron Swamp Carolina Clifford, will be returning. Clifford will look to defend his crown, which McKee said is something rarely done at the Grand American.

"We actually years and years ago had a few times where the same dog won two years in a row. We were under a different format back then. Since then, we haven't had someone win two years in a row. That would be awesome," McKee said.

"Wade’s a guy who's been to the Grand American for a lot of years and there's a lot of pride in it. Especially people in that area, they want to go and they don't want to just compete, they are going there to win, and Wade Windham is no different," McKee said.

The hunts are on Friday and Saturday nights. The grand champion is decided early Sunday by the winner of the final four caste. The final four dogs are decided by their performance in the opening hunts.

“There is a monetary prize to the top 20 each night. The final four cast, first place is going to get around $1,000. Second is $500, I think, then the third is $300 and fourth $200,” McKee said.

“Each one of the final four receives an embroidered jacket. They receive a dog box and tracking systems. Total package better than $10,000 worth of prizes that we give away to the final four," McKee said.

The event has made Orangeburg its annual destination. McKee said it’s great to still have it here since other hunting events have relocated, while the Grand American has always stayed put.

"It's been in Orangeburg ever since it originated, which is pretty significant because out of the three major coon hunts, the other two have moved over the years. The Grand American has been in the same spot the whole time,” McKee said.

“People know the first full weekend in January, we're going to the Grand American and they know it's going to be in Orangeburg, and that they know that people in Orangeburg are going to welcome them there," McKee said.

Wade is expecting a good competition this year, with some of the best coon dogs from across the country seeking the Grand American title.

“I think with the weather the way it is and then seeing the dogs that are in this hunt, it's been some of the best dogs you will see in the country or anywhere, there’s going to be a lot of game scored, there’s going to be a lot of raccoons treed,” Wade said.

“I think we're going to have more of an event that has very few dead casts, which is a cast that doesn't score on any game. And I think we're going to just see an overall really successful event. All signs are pointing that way," Wade said.

The coon hunt involves scoring dogs on locating and treeing raccoons, which are not killed.

The Grand American for both men is a place for many to come together and spend time with others in the coon-hunting community.

“You also make a lot of friends, get to see some other dogs how they do, and different terrain and territory. It's a big family atmosphere for most all of us involved," McKee said.

The Grand American is licensed by the UKC, which is the largest all-breed dog-performance registry, according to the UKC website. The UKC is based out of Michigan and was founded in 1898.

"It’s our jump-off competition here every year. It's the first event we've marked on our calendar," said Wade, who will be in Orangeburg this weekend.

The Grand American also is an opportunity to bring in new followers of the sport and get people to know about it.

"From a more non-hunter perspective, the Grand American’s a good way for people to get introduced to it on that big of a scale, to go and kind of see what it's all about," Wade said.

Weather is a big part of the hunt, and Wade said the forecast is good for the 2023 event.

"The weather is one of the biggest factors when it comes to putting on a successful coon hunt,” Wade said.

“If you’re having a really wet year down there in Orangeburg and the surrounding area has so many swamps, water levels can really impact hunting conditions," Wade said.

The 2023 Grand American officially began at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds on Thursday. The overall coon hunt champion will be crowned early Sunday morning Jan. 8. There will be vendors selling items throughout the event, with full days of activity on Friday and Saturday.

More on the Grand American on pages B1 and B8, and at TheTandD.com