Grand American goes foward: rain, shine or COVID

The annual Grand American Coon Hunt at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds is one of the largest field dog trials in the United States.
The 56th annual event typically brings in about 1,000 dog/owner teams and between 25,000 to 30,000 visitors. Its direct economic impact locally has been estimated as high as $6.5 million.
But 2021 is not a typical year as event organizers expect the number of attendees and visitors to be down due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
"I don't expect the crowds to be as large with all that is going on," Grand American President David McKee said. "That is understandable."
McKee said while the number of attendees is expected to be down, Saturday could still draw a "fair" crowd due to the projected sunny and seasonal conditions.
"We are just fortunate we are able to have it," McKee said. "It is a huge impact for Orangeburg County and a huge impact for the clubs that put it on too."
The event is scheduled Friday through Sunday with headquarters at the Orangeburg County Fairgrouds.
The Grand American includes nightly competitive hunts in which coon hounds and their handlers earn points for treeing and identifying raccoons.
The raccoons are not killed or attacked in the hunt.
McKee said while the Grand American will go on, attendees will be expected to follow coronavirus safety guidelines and regulations.
"We have made some changes because of COVID concerns in order to cut down on the congestion of the crowd," McKee said.
Among the changes will be signage to remind individuals to socially distance, wear masks and wash hands. Individuals who are ill are also asked to not come.
One of the changes made will be the absence of drawing out the casts for the hunt.
"There are usually 300 to 400 people there," McKee said. We predrew everything."
"We are staggering the ways the cast member meets the guides," he said. "We are doing anything we can think of to help maintain the crowd control."
McKee also said the number of vendors will be down from the typical 135 to 150 to about 85 due to restrictions either placed on them by their respective company or restrictions from the state where they live.
But plenty of vendors and hunting-related items, coon dogs and puppies will be located across the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds property, McKee said.
McKee said the number of entries for competition is also down compared to most years.
"I am really surprised at that," McKee said. "I thought it would be more."
He said normally the event hunts about 200 a night. It is down to about 180.
Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce President James McQuilla praised the Grand American for its impact in the county.
"The Annual Grand American Raccoon Hunt continues to be one of Orangeburg’s largest tourism-related events," McQuilla said. "It attracts visitors from all over to Orangeburg, South Carolina, and allows our citizens an opportunity to promote and practice the Southern hospitality and local charm we are known for.
"A lot of people are looking to find a 'final destination' to call home and events like the Grand American Raccoon Hunt create a perfect opportunity for tourists to have a reason to visit Orangeburg and see if becoming a resident is a possibility," McQuilla said.
While the coronavirus has put a damper on the traditional accompanying celebratory events, McQuilla said the hunt still remains "the main event."
"Many people have continued the sport of hunting during COVID-19," he said. "Since there are no gatherings of large crowds, coupled with the fact that hunting is an outdoor sport, makes The Grand American Raccoon Hunt the ideal event to have."
But McQuilla echoed McKee.
"I would not be surprised to see the number of attendees down slightly because people are more cautious with everything these days," he said. "However, I do expect a robust turnout from previous attendees who look forward every year to this event."
McQuilla said despite COVID, the event will still be a positive impact on the local economy.
"Hotel rooms have been booked," he said. "Local restaurants, bars and fast-food establishments are preparing for the increase in patronage."
"We also believe local stores should benefit from an increased traffic flow from family members accompanying hunters," McQuilla said. "It is my hope that this 56th Annual Grand American Raccoon Hunt will be the first of several events Orangeburg will be able to have this year."
"COVID-19 will not sabotage 2021 and starting Friday, Jan. 8, at 10 a.m., we will begin the journey to reclaim a level of normalcy that’s been missing for far too long," he said.
McKee also said the familiar landmark at the fairgrounds the "big hill" has been removed. The hill has been a big attraction for kids over the years to slide down while sitting on a piece of cardboard, trash can lids or other makeshift sleds.
McKee said the absence of the hill could be an opportunity in the future.
"We have talked about it, not this year naturally, but in the future adding more vendors and increasing parking," McKee said.
The Grand American is the first major event of 2020 on the United Kennel Club coon hound events calendar. Orangeburg’s event is presented by American Cooner magazine.
In addition to the hunt, it is a time for people to admire, buy, sell and trade hunting dogs and gear.
The hunt has a reputation of being a top field trial for coon dogs and is a qualifying event for the World Coon Hunt, which is sponsored by the American Kennel Club.
The Grand American got its start in the 1960s when prominent coon hunters searched for a hunt in a warmer climate because snow prevented much winter hunting in the North.
A panel of national competition hunters was formed, including some hunters from The T&D Region.
One of its members, Jim Mathis of Denmark, met with the newly formed Orangeburg Coon Hunters Association's president, Lynn Anderson, who agreed to have the initial hunt in Orangeburg.
Information and online links for all events planned, including bench shows, can be found at orangeburgchamber.com and at ukcdogs.com/grand-american.
