Grand American goes foward: rain, shine or COVID

McKee said while the Grand American will go on, attendees will be expected to follow coronavirus safety guidelines and regulations.

"We have made some changes because of COVID concerns in order to cut down on the congestion of the crowd," McKee said.

Among the changes will be signage to remind individuals to socially distance, wear masks and wash hands. Individuals who are ill are also asked to not come.

One of the changes made will be the absence of drawing out the casts for the hunt.

"There are usually 300 to 400 people there," McKee said. We predrew everything."

"We are staggering the ways the cast member meets the guides," he said. "We are doing anything we can think of to help maintain the crowd control."

McKee also said the number of vendors will be down from the typical 135 to 150 to about 85 due to restrictions either placed on them by their respective company or restrictions from the state where they live.

But plenty of vendors and hunting-related items, coon dogs and puppies will be located across the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds property, McKee said.

McKee said the number of entries for competition is also down compared to most years.