Grand American Coon Hunt coming Jan. 6-8

The Grand American Coon Hunt is scheduled for Jan. 6-8, 2022.

This event that began with a few local hunters 57 years ago has developed into a major event with approximately 40,000 people converging at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds in early January each year.

Often viewed as the kick-off to the UKC coonhound events calendar, the Grand American is the first major event of the year, taking place in early January in Orangeburg. Presented by American Cooner magazine, the Grand American is a nationally known event that features skilled hounds from all over the country. The coonhound community offers this family-friendly event, where attendees can shop a variety of vendors, catch up with old friends and make new ones.

The opening ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, which will include welcome statements from Grand American President David McKee and Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce President James McQuilla.

Dog breeders bring along their very best to tempt everyone -- hunters in search of a hunting dog or individuals in search of a pet. Hunters bring their prize-winning coon dogs to compete with hopes of winning the coveted title of “Grand Champion.”

The event also features a bench show and various contests. In the bench show, dogs are classed by age and judged by sex, breed, conformation, color and stance.

Entries begin to come in early since only a limited number can be accepted for the hunt. This hunt has the reputation of being a top field trial for coon dogs and is a qualifying event for the World Coon Hunt, which is sponsored by the American Kennel Club.

For more information, call the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce, 803-534-6821 or email grandamericancha@gmail.com.

