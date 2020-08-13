Graham: Zeus a ‘great, American-made story’; senator says his goal is creation of U.S. jobs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg’s Zeus Industrial Products is a “great, American-made story,” U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham said during a visit there on Thursday afternoon.

“The Zeus story is what America is all about,” Graham said.

The company is self-sufficient and doesn’t depend on China or other foreign countries for its manufacturing or machinery, he said.

Zeus’ product line includes tubing for NASA and Boeing, “so we don’t depend on China or foreign countries for that part of the economy,” the Upstate Republican said.

One of the lessons the nation has learned during the COVID-19 pandemic is that the medical supply chain is “too dependent on other countries, particularly China, to take care of the American people,” he said.

As lawmakers negotiate the fourth phase of pandemic relief, Graham said he has a provision that “will create a $7.5 billion tax credit to make protective equipment in the United States for doctors and nurses and health care professionals so we don’t have to be dependent on PPE (personal protective equipment) from China any longer.”

“That means thousands of new jobs throughout the country, particularly here in South Carolina,” he said.