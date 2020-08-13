Graham: Zeus a ‘great, American-made story’; senator says his goal is creation of U.S. jobs

Orangeburg’s Zeus Industrial Products is a “great, American-made story,” U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham said during a visit there on Thursday afternoon.
“The Zeus story is what America is all about,” Graham said.
The company is self-sufficient and doesn’t depend on China or other foreign countries for its manufacturing or machinery, he said.
Zeus’ product line includes tubing for NASA and Boeing, “so we don’t depend on China or foreign countries for that part of the economy,” the Upstate Republican said.
One of the lessons the nation has learned during the COVID-19 pandemic is that the medical supply chain is “too dependent on other countries, particularly China, to take care of the American people,” he said.
As lawmakers negotiate the fourth phase of pandemic relief, Graham said he has a provision that “will create a $7.5 billion tax credit to make protective equipment in the United States for doctors and nurses and health care professionals so we don’t have to be dependent on PPE (personal protective equipment) from China any longer.”
“That means thousands of new jobs throughout the country, particularly here in South Carolina,” he said.
“My goal, working with President Trump, is to make it easier to create a job in America, bring back jobs that left because it’s too high of taxes, too much regulation. We need to get them back here so we can be less dependent on foreign countries,” Graham said.
While in Orangeburg, Graham also discussed his re-election campaign.
A recent poll placed Graham and his opponent, Democrat Jaime Harrison, each with fifty percent approval. Harrison is an Orangeburg native.
Graham said that the “poll is a bogus methodology.”
He went on to say that he’s “taking the race seriously.”
“I’m being challenged by maybe up to $50 million. You have to ask yourself, ‘What is it about this race that $50 million would come in to beat me?’” he said.
Graham said there are three reasons.
“They want to flip the seat and gain control of the Senate and they see an opportunity here, and our liberal friends are putting their money where their mouth is,” Graham said.
“My opponent is the most liberal person, in my view, to ever seek public office in South Carolina as a Democrat. He’s embraced every radical agenda there is and that’s why he’s getting $50 million,” he said.
As for the federal response to the coronavirus, Graham said that if China had been “honest with the world, we wouldn’t be wearing masks and dealing with what we’re dealing with.”
He said it’s the third pandemic to originate in China.
He also said, “I think a vaccine is in the making here and hopefully by October or early November we’ll have a breakthrough.”
Graham was in Orangeburg as part of a statewide tour of various manufacturing facilities.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.
