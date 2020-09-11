Graham, Harrison to debate Oct. 21

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison will debate on Oct. 21.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reported Friday that the debate will be sponsored by the newspaper, SC ETV and SC Public Radio.

The debate will be held at SC ETV’s Columbia studio. It will air statewide from 7 to 8 p.m. on SC ETV and SC Public Radio stations.

Post and Courier political reporter Jamie Lovegrove, SC Public Radio reporter Thelisha Eaddy and SC ETV reporter Gavin Jackson will be the moderators.

Graham, one of President Donald Trump’s closest allies, is facing stiff fight from Orangeburg native Harrison, a former state party leader, with polls showing them in a tight race in a state that leans Republican. Harrison has outraised Graham this year.

The Post and Courier also announced a debate between 1st Congressional District foes Democratic incumbent Joe Cunningham and Republican Nancy Mace will be held Sept. 28 at SC ETV’s Beaufort studio. Lovegrove and Jackson will be the moderators.

The debate will air statewide from 7 to 8 p.m. on SC ETV and SC Public Radio stations.

