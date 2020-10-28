Graham, Harrison to debate Friday

COLUMBIA — South Carolina ETV and The Post and Courier have announced that the previously canceled U.S. Senate debate between Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham and Democrat challenger Jaime Harrison has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at SCETV's Telecommunications Center, in Columbia.

The debate will be aired live on SCETV and SC Public Radio. It will also be streamed live on scetv.org and postandcourier.com, as well as on SCETV’s various social media platforms.

Moderators will be SCETV's Gavin Jackson, SC Public Radio's Thelisha Eaddy, and The Post and Courier's Jamie Lovegrove.

The previous debate had been scheduled for September but was canceled due to a scheduling conflict.

