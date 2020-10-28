 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Graham, Harrison to debate Friday
0 comments
alert

Graham, Harrison to debate Friday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Graham, Harrison both tout bipartisanship in 1st SC matchup

Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison, left, and U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, right, R-S.C., face off in the South Carolina U.S. Senate debate at Allen University in Columbia on Oct. 3, 2020.

 Joshua Boucher/The State via AP

COLUMBIA — South Carolina ETV and The Post and Courier have announced that the previously canceled U.S. Senate debate between Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham and Democrat challenger Jaime Harrison has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at SCETV's Telecommunications Center, in Columbia.

The debate will be aired live on SCETV and SC Public Radio. It will also be streamed live on scetv.org and postandcourier.com, as well as on SCETV’s various social media platforms.

Races on ballot in Orangeburg, Calhoun, Bamberg counties

Moderators will be SCETV's Gavin Jackson, SC Public Radio's Thelisha Eaddy, and The Post and Courier's Jamie Lovegrove.

The previous debate had been scheduled for September but was canceled due to a scheduling conflict.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

T&D editor's briefing 10-28-20

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News