Graham files for re-election

COLUMBIA – U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, has filed paperwork at the South Carolina State Election Commission to appear on this year’s ballot as a Republican candidate for the United States Senate.
“This is a trying time for our nation, but we will persevere,” Graham said. “I have been blown away by the support my campaign has received so far, and I am looking forward to the time when I can re-focus my attention on the campaign. For now, I will continue doing all I can to help our nation through this crisis, keep Americans safe, and revive our economy.”
